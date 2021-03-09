Operational Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Martinsville High School

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Martinsville Artesians.
The Artesians (1-1) host the Greenwood Woodmen (1-1) Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
Click on the media player above to see the cheerleaders' performance.
What other people are reading:
- Deadly crash closes S.R. 32 east of Lebanon
- Former Colts QB Art Schlichter released from prison
- Expectant mother dies of COVID-19 before getting vaccinated
- Afghan evacuees begin arriving at Camp Atterbury Thursday
- Yes, many Indianapolis-area hospitals have been turning away ambulances because their ERs and ICUs are too full