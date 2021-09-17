Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Winchester Community High School

The Winchester Golden Falcons (1-3) face the Union County Patriots (3-1) on the road Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

WINCHESTER, Ind. — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are from Winchester Community High School.

The Winchester Golden Falcons (1-3) face the Union County Patriots (3-1) on the road Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.