Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Winchester Community High School

WINCHESTER, Ind. — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are from Winchester Community High School.
The Winchester Golden Falcons (1-3) face the Union County Patriots (3-1) on the road Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.
