Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Wes-Del High School

GASTON, Ind. — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are from West-Del High School.
The West-Del Warriors (0-4) face the Monroe Central Golden Bears (5-0) on the road Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.
What other people are reading:
- Indianapolis serial rape suspect faces judge, bond set at $500K
- Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
- 'Goodbye Kisses' given to dogs prior to euthanization at Alabama animal hospital
- Sheridan football team raising money for opponent killed in car crash
- Columbus firefighters rescue 8-year-old from laundry chute