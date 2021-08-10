Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Shortridge High School

The Shortridge Blue Devils (2-3) take on the South Putnam Eagles (6-1) on the road Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis.

The Shortridge Blue Devils (2-3) take on the South Putnam Eagles (6-1) on the road Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.