Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Mooresville High School

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are from Mooresville High School.
The Mooresville Pioneers (7-2) face the Jennings County Panthers (1-8) on the road in the Class 4A sectional first round Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.
