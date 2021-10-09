x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cheerleaders of the Week Op. Football

Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Greenwood High School

The Greenwood Woodmen (1-2) host the Mooresville Pioneers (3-0) Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Greenwood Woodmen.  

The Woodmen (1-2) host the Mooresville Pioneers (3-0) Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Click on the media player above to see the cheerleaders' performance.

What other people are reading: 