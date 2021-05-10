Center Grove eyes 2nd straight state title

Center Grove has been averaging 48 points a game and is in the midst of a 21-game winning streak.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Center Grove High School's football team is working toward another state title and so far, they're on track to do just that.

The team has won 21 games in a row and head coach Eric Moore hopes they can add to that impressive number of wins.

So what's their secret? Moore said, "It's all about having fun and having fun playing football together. It's a great football team, a great group of kids playing for a great high school at Center Grove and a great community."

But for Moore, the long line of wins is less about the streak and more about looking ahead to the next game, one at a time.

"We just look for the next game...We don't talk about it a lot, because our schedule is so hard. You've got to prepare for the next game and like Friday night is over and it's back looking down the road to the next week and hoping you can get that next win," Moore said.

Moore hopes their next win will be this Friday when Center Grove plays against Lawrence North, a team that's having one of its best seasons yet.

"Well, it'll be tough," he said. "From now until state is six or seven really good teams that stand in front of us. Especially this week is Lawrence North, having their best season ever."

Despite the difficult road ahead, Moore said he's confident in his team. The Trojans have been untouchable this season. Its powerhouse offense has played a major role in the team averaging 48 points a game.

But Moore explained those points can't all be attributed to offense.

"The defense is what really separates us from the crowd, even though we score a lot of points, our defense sets the table for a lot of that - and they score some points," Moore said. "Our defense has been scoring points like four straight games in a row."