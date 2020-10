The Tri-West Bruins (6-2) take on the Southmont Mounties (2-5) on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

LIZTON, Ind. — The Operation Football Band of the Week is from Tri-West High School.

The Tri-West Bruins (6-2) take on the Southmont Mounties (2-5) on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.