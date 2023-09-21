Operation Football Band of the Week: Shelbyville High School Marching Band

Stick around during halftime of the Operation Football Game of the Week between Yorktown and Shelbyville for the Shelbyville Marching Band's performance.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Friday night is week six of Operation Football, which means it's time to showcase the Band of the Week. This week, we're highlighting the Shelbyville High School Marching Band!

The SHS Marching Band is a bit different than some of the bands featured so far this season. Rather than perform at Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) or Bands of America (BOA) events, the group performs in festivals and parades in addition to football game halftime shows.

Unlike other bands, who typically perform their competition show during halftime, the band performs a different show at each halftime performance.

The group performed in the Shelbyville Homecoming Parade on Wednesday and will perform again at halftime of the Game of the Week. According to a schedule posted on their website, the marching band will perform one more halftime show during Senior Night on Oct. 6 before traveling to Seymour for the Oktoberfest Parade. They will conclude their 2023 season Oct. 18 with a performance at either the football stadium or auditorium.

Check out the Shelbyville High School Marching Band's performance in the video player above, and click here for complete Operation Football coverage.

