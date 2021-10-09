Operation Football Band of the Week: Pike High School

INDIANAPOLIS — The Operation Football Band of the Week is the Pike Red Devils.
The Red Devils (0-3) host the Carmel Greyhounds (2-1) Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
Click on the media player to see the band's performance.
What other people are reading:
- 9/11 flag waver prepares to honor victims for 18th time on I-465 overpass
- Members of Indiana Task Force One reflect on their time at Ground Zero 20 years after 9/11 terrorist attacks
- Indiana AG prepared to file suit over Biden vaccine mandates
- Indianapolis Youth Commission on recent violence: ‘We need to do more and we need to do it as a community.”
- Riley Kid inspires Westfield football team, community