x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Band of the Week

Operation Football Band of the Week: Pike High School

The Red Devils (0-3) host the Carmel Greyhounds (2-1) Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Operation Football Band of the Week is the Pike Red Devils.

The Red Devils (0-3) host the Carmel Greyhounds (2-1) Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Click on the media player to see the band's performance.

What other people are reading: 