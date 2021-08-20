Operation Football Band of the Week: North Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS — The Operation Football Band of the Week is the North Central Panthers.
The Panthers start their season Friday, Aug. 20 on the road against the Fishers Tigers at 7 p.m.
Click on the media player to see the band's performance.
What other people are reading:
- Vigil and celebration of life planned for Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash
- Internal emails raise questions about government’s investigation into Walgreens privacy breach
- Elwood pastor killed in head-on crash
- 4 things to know about COVID booster shots
- 11-month-old Indiana girl found dead; suspect and parents charged