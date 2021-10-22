Operation Football Band of the Week: Lawrence Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS — The Operation Football Band of the Week is from Lawrence Central High School.
The Lawrence Central Bears (3-6) have the week off before taking on the Warren Central Warriors (5-3) in the Class 6A sectional semifinals Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Click on the media player to see the band's performance.
