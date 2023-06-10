Operation Football Band of the Week: Hamilton Heights Huskies

We're featuring the Hamilton Heights High School Marching Huskies this week.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — It's now the eighth week of Operation Football, and that means it's time to showcase the Operation Football Band of the Week!

Check out the Hamilton Heights band and guard's performance in the video player above, and click here for complete Operation Football coverage.

Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.

Spirit Award

WTHR will select a Game of the Week based on quality of match-up and potential storylines.

The host school is automatically entered into the contest for the Operation Football Spirit Award. The contest ends with the final Operation Football regular season game on Oct. 13.

A panel of judges will select a winning school based on participation, amount of school spirit, energy and effort during 13News' coverage of the school.

Grand Prize: The 2023 Spirit Award Trophy (estimated retail value of $270.) Winner will be notified by Dec. 1, 2023. Odds of winning are 9:1 if your school is selected.