Operation Football Band of the Week: Greenfield-Central Cougar Pride

Make sure to stick around during halftime of the Operation Football Game of the Week between Greenfield-Central and Mt. Vernon for the Cougar Pride's performance.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — It's Week 3 of Operation Football, and that means it's time to showcase the Band of the Week. This week, we're highlighting the Greenfield-Central Cougar Pride Marching Band.

The Cougar Pride Marching Band competes in Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Open Class B, as well as in Bands of America (BOA) Class AA events.

The group won the 2019 and 2021 ISSMA Open Class B championships and was a BOA National Semi-Finalist in 2018 and 2019. The band finished second in the 2016 and 2018 ISSMA Open Class B state finals.

According to the group's website, their 2023 tour will begin Sept. 9 at the Brownsburg Band Invitational.

Check out the Greenfield-Central band and guard's performance in the video player above, and click here for complete Operation Football coverage.

