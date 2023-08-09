Operation Football Band of the Week: Fishers Marching Tiger Band

Make sure to stick around during halftime of the Operation Football Game of the Week between Fishers and Hamilton SE for the Marching Tiger Band's performance.

FISHERS, Ind. — As week four of Operation Football gets underway, it's time to showcase the Band of the Week! This week, we're highlighting the Fishers Marching Tiger Band.

The Marching Tiger Band competes in Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Open Class A as well as Bands of America (BOA) Class AAAA. Last year, the ensemble was a finalist at the BOA Grand National Finals. The band placed tenth out of twelve bands at BOA, but at the ISSMA State Finals last year, the Marching Tiger Band finished third in class.

Later this year, the group will travel to New York City to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The band was selected to perform the ceremonial "Let's Have a Parade" song which has kicked off the parade every year since it's inception in 1924.

According to the group's website, they will perform in the Avon Invitational on Sept. 23. However, during halftime of Friday's game, you can see a preview of their 2023 show.

