x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Band of the Week

Operation Football Band of the Week: Carmel High School

The Greyhounds (2-0) host the Center Grove Trojans (2-0) Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Operation Football Band of the Week is the Carmel Greyhounds.

The Greyhounds (2-0) host the Center Grove Trojans (2-0) Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

Click on the media player to see the band's performance.

What other people are reading: 