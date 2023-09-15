Operation Football Band of the Week: Ben Davis Marching Giants

Make sure to stick around during halftime of the Operation Football Game of the Week between Warren Central and Ben Davis for the Marching Giants' performance.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The fifth week of Operation Football is here! That means it's also time to feature the Band of the Week. We're showcasing the Ben Davis Marching Giants this week.

The Marching Giants, historically, are one of the most successful marching bands in the state Indiana. The ensemble has won the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state championship 14 times throughout the program's history. Between 1984 and 1988, the group won five consecutive Class A state championships.

Ben Davis competes in ISSMA Open Class A and Bands of America (BOA) class AAAA. According to the group's website, their 2023 show is titled "Squiggles, Stripes, and Style."

The Ben Davis Marching Giants are proud to present their 2023 production, Squiggles, Stripes, and Style! Inspired by the Memphis Group, an iconic pop art collective, the Marching Giants will bring an aesthetically vibrant and musically thrilling show to a field near you! pic.twitter.com/FZ9hVLRztN — Giantbands (@Giantbands) August 25, 2023

Fans in attendance of the Game of the Week can see a sneak preview of the Marching Giants' 2023 show during halftime.

After the game, the group will begin prepping to host one of the first competitions of the marching band season. The 2023 Ben Davis Invitational is scheduled for Sept. 16 and will feature local bands such as Greenfield-Central's Cougar Pride. The Marching Giants are scheduled to perform their show as an exhibition at the end of the night.

Check out the Ben Davis Marching Giants' performance in the video player above, and click here for complete Operation Football coverage.

Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.

Spirit Award

WTHR will select a Game of the Week based on quality of match-up and potential storylines.

The host school is automatically entered into the contest for the Operation Football Spirit Award. The contest ends with the final Operation Football regular season game on Oct. 13.

A panel of judges will select a winning school based on participation, amount of school spirit, energy and effort during 13News' coverage of the school.

Grand Prize: The 2023 Spirit Award Trophy (estimated retail value of $270.) Winner will be notified by Dec. 1, 2023. Odds of winning are 9:1 if your school is selected.