Operation Football Band of the Week: Plainfield Marching Red Pride Band

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — It's now the seventh week of Operation Football and that means it's time to showcase the Operation Football Band of the Week! We're featuring the Plainfield Marching Red Pride Band this week.

The Marching Red Pride Band competes in the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Open Class B and Bands of America (BOA) Class AAA.

The group has appeared at ISSMA State Finals a total of 18 times throughout the program's history. In 2017, the group won its first state championship.

The Marching Red Pride Band's 2023 show is titled "The Nest" and is under the direction of drum majors Jeremiah Koss, Devin Robinson and Amelia Eakright. They opened their season last week placing sixth at the Avon Invitational.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the group will perform its show at the Fishers Invitational at Fishers High School before heading down south to Evansville Central for ISSMA regionals on Oct. 7.

Check out the Plainfield High School band and guard's performance in the video player above, and click here for complete Operation Football coverage.

