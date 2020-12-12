x
Operation Basketball scoreboard - Dec. 11, 2020

High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Dec 11, 2020
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL  

Andrean 67, Chesterton 61  

Angola 68, Garrett 40  

Barr-Reeve 52, Southridge 19  

Bedford N. Lawrence 68, Columbus East 66  

Beech Grove 50, Indpls Park Tudor 44  

Bellmont 52, Heritage 48  

Bloomington North 102, Mooresville 73  

Bloomington South 53, Southport 44  

Blue River 55, Cowan 43  

Boone Grove 60, Westville 46  

Borden 70, S. Central (Elizabeth) 52  

Brownstown 59, Scottsburg 57  

Carmel 64, Noblesville 36  

Carroll (Flora) 66, Caston 46  

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 45  

Cass 52, Taylor 37  

Center Grove 73, Indpls Pike 68  

Christian Academy 42, Rock Creek Academy 39  

Churubusco 79, S. Adams 45  

Cloverdale 63, Indian Creek 61  

Columbus Christian 57, Indiana Deaf 44  

Covington 52, Attica 30  

Crawford Co. 68, Eastern (Pekin) 58  

Crosspointe Christian Academy 58, Bloomington Lighthouse 49  

Delta 49, Yorktown 34  

Eastern (Greentown) 67, Tri-Central 59  

Edgewood 74, Traders Point Christian 36  

Elkhart 71, S. Bend Adams 58  

Franklin Central 54, Guerin Catholic 52  

Frankton 59, Eastbrook 31  

Ft. Wayne North 64, Ft. Wayne South 58  

Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Ft. Wayne Wayne 65  

Greencastle 78, S. Putnam 46  

Greenwood 57, Franklin 45  

Hammond 63, Gary West 53  

Hanover Central 59, River Forest 32  

Hauser 67, Crothersville 28  

Henryville 58, Austin 53  

Heritage Christian 61, Indpls Chatard 54  

Heritage Hills 62, N. Posey 37  

Homestead 81, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 55  

Indpls Attucks 88, Indpls Ritter 59  

Indpls Brebeuf 89, Indpls Shortridge 53  

Indpls Cathedral 76, Warren Central 69  

Indpls Lutheran 67, Cascade 51  

Indpls N. Central 71, Hamilton Southeastern 63  

Indpls Perry Meridian 57, Whiteland 56  

Indpls Roncalli 76, Indpls Herron 52  

Indpls Tech 74, Anderson 60  

Iota, La. 34, N. Vermillion 32  

Jac-Cen-Del 72, N. Decatur 53  

Jasper 54, Ev. Memorial 46  

Jennings Co. 86, E. Central 81  

Kouts 91, S. Central (Union Mills) 58  

Lafayette-jefferson 64, Lafayette Harrison 53  

Lake Station 56, Wheeler 45  

Lakeland 63, Fremont 55  

Lakeland Christian 68, Portage Christian 40  

Lapel 60, Wapahani 59  

Lawrenceburg 53, Batesville 47  

Marion 78, Richmond 60  

McCutcheon 69, Kokomo 65  

Medora 56, Martinsville Tabernacle 42  

Michigan City Marquette 72, Morgan Twp. 60  

Mishawaka 78, Elkhart Christian 60  

Mishawaka Marian 64, Plymouth 43  

Mississinewa 58, Oak Hill 39  

Monroe Central 75, Muncie Burris 53  

N. Daviess 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 43  

N. Harrison 63, Silver Creek 61  

N. Knox 50, Shakamak 46  

New Albany 43, Floyd Central 39  

New Palestine 68, Greenfield 58  

New Prairie 62, Bremen 42  

Northeastern 77, Bowman Academy 65  

Northview 66, W. Vigo 42  

Penn 50, Concord 34  

Perry Central 75, Wood Memorial 54  

Providence 52, Lanesville 31  

Rising Sun 49, Switzerland Co. 41  

S. Decatur 85, Milan 70  

S. Spencer 61, Washington 50  

Southmont 67, N. Montgomery 30  

Southwestern (Hanover) 97, New Washington 28  

Speedway 52, Monrovia 44

Sullivan 64, N. Putnam 48  

Tecumseh 50, Boonville 47  

Terre Haute South 60, Ev. Central 50  

Tri-West 63, Frankfort 38  

Triton 73, Pioneer 34  

Twin Lakes 66, Elwood 34  

Valparaiso 71, Lowell 48  

Vincennes Rivet 61, Washington Catholic 33  

W. Lafayette 76, Crawfordsville 69  

Waldron 62, Morristown 27  

Warsaw 50, Lake Central 49, OT  

Washington Twp. 76, Hammond Science and Tech 32  

Wes-Del 100, Union (Modoc) 38  

Zionsville 38, Culver Academy 29  

Greater Indpls. Conf. Tournament  

Quarterfinal  

Eminence 63, Christel House Academy 52  

Indpls Metro 75, Indpls Riverside 48  

Shenandoah 80, Purdue Polytechnic 43  

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL  

Alexandria 57, Blackford 44  

Anderson 94, Indpls Tech 3  

Argos 45, Culver Academy 39  

Bellmont 50, E. Noble 40  

Boone Grove 37, Westville 35  

Bremen 41, New Prairie 40  

Calumet 65, Gary 21st Century 19  

Central Noble 62, Westview 26  

Chesterton 44, Portage 39  

Connersville 33, Hagerstown 31  

Crown Point 81, Hammond Morton 22  

DeKalb 46, Leo 28  

Eastside 46, Prairie Hts. 28  

Elkhart 51, S. Bend Adams 44  

Fishers 53, Noblesville 40  

Frankton 52, Eastbrook 35  

Ft. Wayne Luers 53, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41  

Ft. Wayne South 70, Ft. Wayne North 20  

Heritage 71, Southern Wells 68  

Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42  

Huntington North 46, New Haven 36  

Indian Creek 49, Cloverdale 26  

Indpls Chatard 71, Heritage Christian 61  

Jay Co. 46, Adams Central 41  

Kankakee Valley 33, Hobart 28  

Knox 62, Oregon-Davis 39  

Lakeland 47, Fairfield 30  

Manchester 63, Whitko 39  

McCutcheon 70, Kokomo 32  

N. White 59, W. Central 29  

Northview 47, W. Vigo 36  

Norwell 52, Columbia City 35  

S. Bend St. Joseph's 72, Jimtown 41  

S. Bend Washington 68, S. Bend Clay 8  

Salem 76, Corydon 43  

Shelbyville 75, New Castle 31  

Speedway 48, Monrovia 35  

Tri-West 76, Frankfort 29  

University 80, Muncie Burris 13  

W. Noble 74, Churubusco 29  

Waldron 62, Morristown 27  

Zionsville 61, Westfield 47  

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com