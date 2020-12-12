Operation Basketball scoreboard - Dec. 11, 2020

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 67, Chesterton 61
Angola 68, Garrett 40
Barr-Reeve 52, Southridge 19
Bedford N. Lawrence 68, Columbus East 66
Beech Grove 50, Indpls Park Tudor 44
Bellmont 52, Heritage 48
Bloomington North 102, Mooresville 73
Bloomington South 53, Southport 44
Blue River 55, Cowan 43
Boone Grove 60, Westville 46
Borden 70, S. Central (Elizabeth) 52
Brownstown 59, Scottsburg 57
Carmel 64, Noblesville 36
Carroll (Flora) 66, Caston 46
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 45
Cass 52, Taylor 37
Center Grove 73, Indpls Pike 68
Christian Academy 42, Rock Creek Academy 39
Churubusco 79, S. Adams 45
Cloverdale 63, Indian Creek 61
Columbus Christian 57, Indiana Deaf 44
Covington 52, Attica 30
Crawford Co. 68, Eastern (Pekin) 58
Crosspointe Christian Academy 58, Bloomington Lighthouse 49
Delta 49, Yorktown 34
Eastern (Greentown) 67, Tri-Central 59
Edgewood 74, Traders Point Christian 36
Elkhart 71, S. Bend Adams 58
Franklin Central 54, Guerin Catholic 52
Frankton 59, Eastbrook 31
Ft. Wayne North 64, Ft. Wayne South 58
Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Ft. Wayne Wayne 65
Greencastle 78, S. Putnam 46
Greenwood 57, Franklin 45
Hammond 63, Gary West 53
Hanover Central 59, River Forest 32
Hauser 67, Crothersville 28
Henryville 58, Austin 53
Heritage Christian 61, Indpls Chatard 54
Heritage Hills 62, N. Posey 37
Homestead 81, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 55
Indpls Attucks 88, Indpls Ritter 59
Indpls Brebeuf 89, Indpls Shortridge 53
Indpls Cathedral 76, Warren Central 69
Indpls Lutheran 67, Cascade 51
Indpls N. Central 71, Hamilton Southeastern 63
Indpls Perry Meridian 57, Whiteland 56
Indpls Roncalli 76, Indpls Herron 52
Indpls Tech 74, Anderson 60
Iota, La. 34, N. Vermillion 32
Jac-Cen-Del 72, N. Decatur 53
Jasper 54, Ev. Memorial 46
Jennings Co. 86, E. Central 81
Kouts 91, S. Central (Union Mills) 58
Lafayette-jefferson 64, Lafayette Harrison 53
Lake Station 56, Wheeler 45
Lakeland 63, Fremont 55
Lakeland Christian 68, Portage Christian 40
Lapel 60, Wapahani 59
Lawrenceburg 53, Batesville 47
Marion 78, Richmond 60
McCutcheon 69, Kokomo 65
Medora 56, Martinsville Tabernacle 42
Michigan City Marquette 72, Morgan Twp. 60
Mishawaka 78, Elkhart Christian 60
Mishawaka Marian 64, Plymouth 43
Mississinewa 58, Oak Hill 39
Monroe Central 75, Muncie Burris 53
N. Daviess 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 43
N. Harrison 63, Silver Creek 61
N. Knox 50, Shakamak 46
New Albany 43, Floyd Central 39
New Palestine 68, Greenfield 58
New Prairie 62, Bremen 42
Northeastern 77, Bowman Academy 65
Northview 66, W. Vigo 42
Penn 50, Concord 34
Perry Central 75, Wood Memorial 54
Providence 52, Lanesville 31
Rising Sun 49, Switzerland Co. 41
S. Decatur 85, Milan 70
S. Spencer 61, Washington 50
Southmont 67, N. Montgomery 30
Southwestern (Hanover) 97, New Washington 28
Speedway 52, Monrovia 44
Sullivan 64, N. Putnam 48
Tecumseh 50, Boonville 47
Terre Haute South 60, Ev. Central 50
Tri-West 63, Frankfort 38
Triton 73, Pioneer 34
Twin Lakes 66, Elwood 34
Valparaiso 71, Lowell 48
Vincennes Rivet 61, Washington Catholic 33
W. Lafayette 76, Crawfordsville 69
Waldron 62, Morristown 27
Warsaw 50, Lake Central 49, OT
Washington Twp. 76, Hammond Science and Tech 32
Wes-Del 100, Union (Modoc) 38
Zionsville 38, Culver Academy 29
Greater Indpls. Conf. Tournament
Quarterfinal
Eminence 63, Christel House Academy 52
Indpls Metro 75, Indpls Riverside 48
Shenandoah 80, Purdue Polytechnic 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 57, Blackford 44
Anderson 94, Indpls Tech 3
Argos 45, Culver Academy 39
Bellmont 50, E. Noble 40
Boone Grove 37, Westville 35
Bremen 41, New Prairie 40
Calumet 65, Gary 21st Century 19
Central Noble 62, Westview 26
Chesterton 44, Portage 39
Connersville 33, Hagerstown 31
Crown Point 81, Hammond Morton 22
DeKalb 46, Leo 28
Eastside 46, Prairie Hts. 28
Elkhart 51, S. Bend Adams 44
Fishers 53, Noblesville 40
Frankton 52, Eastbrook 35
Ft. Wayne Luers 53, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41
Ft. Wayne South 70, Ft. Wayne North 20
Heritage 71, Southern Wells 68
Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42
Huntington North 46, New Haven 36
Indian Creek 49, Cloverdale 26
Indpls Chatard 71, Heritage Christian 61
Jay Co. 46, Adams Central 41
Kankakee Valley 33, Hobart 28
Knox 62, Oregon-Davis 39
Lakeland 47, Fairfield 30
Manchester 63, Whitko 39
McCutcheon 70, Kokomo 32
N. White 59, W. Central 29
Northview 47, W. Vigo 36
Norwell 52, Columbia City 35
S. Bend St. Joseph's 72, Jimtown 41
S. Bend Washington 68, S. Bend Clay 8
Salem 76, Corydon 43
Shelbyville 75, New Castle 31
Speedway 48, Monrovia 35
Tri-West 76, Frankfort 29
University 80, Muncie Burris 13
W. Noble 74, Churubusco 29
Waldron 62, Morristown 27
Zionsville 61, Westfield 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com