13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Operation Basketball scoreboard - Dec. 11, 2020

High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Dec 11, 2020
Credit: WTHR

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bethany Christian 54, Lakeland Christian 43  

Covenant Christian 87, Greenwood Christian 61  

Hamilton Southeastern 68, Avon 60  

Morgan Twp. 60, Kankakee Valley 57  

N. Newton 65, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 44  

Northridge 58, E. Noble 43  

S. Bend Washington 71, S. Bend Clay 65, OT  

Westview 67, NorthWood 56  

Greater Indianapolis Conference Tournament  

First Round  

Eminence 49, Indiana Math and Science Academy 39  

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL  

Andrean 75, Rensselaer 31  

Barr-Reeve 37, N. Daviess 30  

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Seymour 37  

Benton Central 45, W. Lafayette 40  

Bethany Christian 56, Oregon-Davis 55  

Bethesda Christian 47, Indpls Tindley 42  

Bloomfield 46, Eastern (Greene) 43  

Bloomington South 52, Center Grove 48  

Blue River 71, Knightstown 19  

Boonville 48, Princeton 46  

Cascade 69, Beech Grove 32  

Castle 69, Ev. Mater Dei 27  

Caston 52, Northfield 41  

Charlestown 41, Henryville 30  

Clarksville 51, Rock Creek Academy 31  

Clinton Prairie 64, Lafayette-jefferson 20  

Eastern (Pekin) 39, W. Washington 24  

Edgewood 60, S. Vermillion 29  

Ev. Memorial 73, Ev. Bosse 22  

Franklin 77, Bloomington North 25  

Franklin Co. 38, Rising Sun 37  

Greensburg 66, S. Dearborn 29  

Hauser 66, S. Decatur 61  

Heritage Hills 57, Forest Park 47  

Highland 49, E. Chicago Central 21  

Indpls Riverside 101, Phalen 21  

Jac-Cen-Del 64, Batesville 30  

Kankakee Valley 42, Kouts 37  

Lafayette Catholic 51, Northwestern 47  

Lakewood Park 63, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 23  

Lanesville 55, Borden 19  

Lawrenceburg 51, N. Decatur 35  

Liberty Christian 53, Indiana Deaf 47  

Lighthouse CPA 67, Bowman Academy 46  

Linton 95, Clay City 18  

Loogootee 86, Washington Catholic 20  

Martinsville 66, Greenwood 36  

Michigan City Marquette 63, Illiana Christian 29  

Mitchell 57, Crawford Co. 47  

N. Vermillion 50, Fountain Central 41  

N. White 42, Pioneer 36  

New Palestine 47, Greenfield 27  

Pendleton Hts. 79, Delta 53  

Penn 64, Mishawaka Marian 43  

Peru 38, Cass 32  

Rochester 39, Argos 36  

Rushville 34, Richmond 32  

S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Washington Twp. 34  

Scottsburg 55, New Albany 34  

Southridge 49, Pike Central 37  

Tri-Central 45, Maconaquah 42  

Trinity Lutheran 77, Christian Academy 7  

Triton 49, Elkhart Christian 14  

Twin Lakes 75, Covington 39  

Union Co. 50, Oldenburg 23  

Victory Christian Academy 50, Wheeler 31  

Vincennes 47, Jasper 38  

Vincennes Rivet 48, S. Knox 41  

Wood Memorial 58, S. Spencer 43  

Yorktown 64, Monroe Central 25  

Marion County Tournament  

Quarterfinal  

Indpls N. Central 50, Warren Central 37  

Indpls Roncalli 71, Indpls Lutheran 26  

Lawrence Central 64, Southport 34  

Lawrence North 56, Indpls Pike 43  

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/