Operation Basketball scoreboard - Dec. 11, 2020

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 54, Lakeland Christian 43
Covenant Christian 87, Greenwood Christian 61
Hamilton Southeastern 68, Avon 60
Morgan Twp. 60, Kankakee Valley 57
N. Newton 65, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 44
Northridge 58, E. Noble 43
S. Bend Washington 71, S. Bend Clay 65, OT
Westview 67, NorthWood 56
Greater Indianapolis Conference Tournament
First Round
Eminence 49, Indiana Math and Science Academy 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 75, Rensselaer 31
Barr-Reeve 37, N. Daviess 30
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Seymour 37
Benton Central 45, W. Lafayette 40
Bethany Christian 56, Oregon-Davis 55
Bethesda Christian 47, Indpls Tindley 42
Bloomfield 46, Eastern (Greene) 43
Bloomington South 52, Center Grove 48
Blue River 71, Knightstown 19
Boonville 48, Princeton 46
Cascade 69, Beech Grove 32
Castle 69, Ev. Mater Dei 27
Caston 52, Northfield 41
Charlestown 41, Henryville 30
Clarksville 51, Rock Creek Academy 31
Clinton Prairie 64, Lafayette-jefferson 20
Eastern (Pekin) 39, W. Washington 24
Edgewood 60, S. Vermillion 29
Ev. Memorial 73, Ev. Bosse 22
Franklin 77, Bloomington North 25
Franklin Co. 38, Rising Sun 37
Greensburg 66, S. Dearborn 29
Hauser 66, S. Decatur 61
Heritage Hills 57, Forest Park 47
Highland 49, E. Chicago Central 21
Indpls Riverside 101, Phalen 21
Jac-Cen-Del 64, Batesville 30
Kankakee Valley 42, Kouts 37
Lafayette Catholic 51, Northwestern 47
Lakewood Park 63, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 23
Lanesville 55, Borden 19
Lawrenceburg 51, N. Decatur 35
Liberty Christian 53, Indiana Deaf 47
Lighthouse CPA 67, Bowman Academy 46
Linton 95, Clay City 18
Loogootee 86, Washington Catholic 20
Martinsville 66, Greenwood 36
Michigan City Marquette 63, Illiana Christian 29
Mitchell 57, Crawford Co. 47
N. Vermillion 50, Fountain Central 41
N. White 42, Pioneer 36
New Palestine 47, Greenfield 27
Pendleton Hts. 79, Delta 53
Penn 64, Mishawaka Marian 43
Peru 38, Cass 32
Rochester 39, Argos 36
Rushville 34, Richmond 32
S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Washington Twp. 34
Scottsburg 55, New Albany 34
Southridge 49, Pike Central 37
Tri-Central 45, Maconaquah 42
Trinity Lutheran 77, Christian Academy 7
Triton 49, Elkhart Christian 14
Twin Lakes 75, Covington 39
Union Co. 50, Oldenburg 23
Victory Christian Academy 50, Wheeler 31
Vincennes 47, Jasper 38
Vincennes Rivet 48, S. Knox 41
Wood Memorial 58, S. Spencer 43
Yorktown 64, Monroe Central 25
Marion County Tournament
Quarterfinal
Indpls N. Central 50, Warren Central 37
Indpls Roncalli 71, Indpls Lutheran 26
Lawrence Central 64, Southport 34
Lawrence North 56, Indpls Pike 43
