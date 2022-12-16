Operation Basketball scores - Dec. 16, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola 53, Westview 51
Argos 64, S. Bend Career Academy 49
Barr-Reeve 46, Eastern (Greene) 22
Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Madison 39
Beech Grove 64, Franklin 58
Benton Central 55, W. Lafayette 45
Bloomington Lighthouse 60, White River Valley 55
Blue River 60, Daleville 40
Brownsburg 63, Avon 48
Carmel 48, Indpls N. Central 40
Center Grove 81, Whiteland 52
Christel House Manual 94, Indpls International 34
Clay City 52, Monrovia 34
Columbia City 81, E. Noble 76
Columbus North 68, Columbus East 28
Decatur Central 62, Mooresville 49
Delta 47, Jay Co. 29
Eastern (Greentown) 57, Sheridan 52
Elwood 38, Blackford 37
Evansville Bosse 68, Washington 56
Fishers 65, Hamilton Southeastern 60
Ft. Wayne North 61, Ft. Wayne Snider 54
Ft. Wayne Northrop 57, Ft. Wayne South 40
Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64
Glenn 52, S. Bend Washington 31
Greenfield 54, Yorktown 45
Greenwood 54, Speedway 44
Guerin Catholic 52, Heritage Christian 51
Hamilton Hts. 57, Western 52
Hauser 67, Edinburgh 66, OT
Henryville 59, Lanesville 30
Heritage 64, S. Adams 24
Homestead 79, Ft. Wayne Luers 60
Indian Creek 55, Edgewood 46
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Warren Central 47
Jasper 62, Boonville 50
Jeffersonville 77, Silver Creek 56
Kokomo 90, Marion 72
Lafayette Jeff 61, Logansport 25
Lakeland 58, Eastside 31
Lapel 44, Monroe Central 29
Lebanon 63, Danville 46
Leo 54, Huntington North 36
Liberty Christian 83, Anderson Prep Academy 47
Linton 75, Shakamak 34
Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 81, Columbus HomeSchool 67
Maconaquah 78, Northwestern 62
Mishawaka 52, Concord 30
Mitchell 69, N. Knox 37
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74, Shelbyville 42
New Albany 50, Orleans 42
New Haven 64, Bellmont 55
New Palestine 85, New Castle 60
North Vigo 40, Bloomington South 31
Northeastern 55, Shenandoah 41
Northridge 71, Goshen 32
Northview 68, N. Putnam 64
Norwell 66, DeKalb 49
Oak Hill 44, Frankton 25
Penn 79, Bremen 16
Plainfield 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 37
Prairie Hts. 74, Churubusco 33
Providence 44, Floyd Central 33
Rising Sun 75, New Washington 63
Rochester 63, N. Miami 38
S. Bend St. Joseph's 73, S. Bend Riley 65
S. Central (Elizabeth) 66, Christian Academy 51
S. Putnam 65, W. Vigo 58
Scottsburg 68, Corydon 45
South Vigo 68, S. Vermillion 49
Southern Wells 66, Bluffton 61
Southmont 36, Western Boone 28
Southport 45, Bloomington North 40
Southwestern (Hanover) 51, Jac-Cen-Del 46
Sullivan 57, Greencastle 50
Taylor 59, Delphi 49
Tecumseh 51, Tell City 37
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Whitko 42
Tipton 59, Cass 53
Tri-Central 75, Clinton Central 55
Tri-County 52, N. White 43
Triton 64, Winamac 36
Vincennes (South Knox) 70, Washington Catholic 26
Vincennes 56, Princeton 50
W. Noble 58, Central Noble 54
Wabash 79, Northfield 46
Warsaw 63, Wawasee 40
Westfield 48, Noblesville 43
Zionsville 52, Franklin Central 40
Washington County Invitational=
First Round=
Borden 67, Salem 38
Eastern (Pekin) 47, W. Washington 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson 88, Muncie Central 53
Blackford 64, Elwood 6
Brown Co. 50, Cloverdale 16
Brownsburg 60, Avon 49
Carroll (Flora) 63, Rossville 33
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Ft. Wayne Wayne 50
Central Noble 61, W. Noble 20
Christian Academy 55, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46
Churubusco 46, Prairie Hts. 28
Clinton Central 43, Tri-Central 40
Crawfordsville 52, N. Montgomery 45
Culver 63, S. Bend Career Academy 24
Danville 47, Lebanon 30
Delphi 68, Taylor 22
Eastern Hancock 65, Knightstown 11
Fountain Central 36, Attica 27
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 20
Ft. Wayne Concordia 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 36
Greensburg 48, Batesville 29
Hanover Central 48, Wheeler 23
Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Luers 53
Indian Creek 62, Edgewood 18
Indpls Chatard 62, Covenant Christian 32
Indpls N. Central 56, Carmel 38
Indpls Roncalli 71, Indpls Brebeuf 45
Kokomo 72, Marion 36
Lafayette Harrison 49, McCutcheon 16
Lawrence Central 65, Indpls Pike 47
Logansport 47, Lafayette Jeff 27
Mooresville 57, Decatur Central 44
N. Decatur 40, Waldron 39
Northridge 71, Goshen 32
Northview 48, N. Putnam 13
Oldenburg 41, Franklin Co. 39
Pioneer 53, LaVille 38
Plainfield 52, Martinsville 29
S. Bend St. Joseph's 55, S. Bend Riley 26
S. Central (Union Mills) 72, Oregon-Davis 39
S. Putnam 51, W. Vigo 40
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown, Ohio 54, Culver Academy 32
Sheridan 54, Eastern (Greentown) 21
Southwestern (Shelby) 45, Indpls Lutheran 36
Southwood 61, Manchester 57
Sullivan 65, Greencastle 64, OT
Tipton 38, Cass 21
Tri 60, Cowan 22
Tri-Township 38, Boone Grove 24
Union (Modoc) 59, Christel House Manual 35
Warren Central 52, Lawrence North 44
Western Boone 37, Southmont 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, ppd.