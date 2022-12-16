x
HS Basketball

Operation Basketball scores - Dec. 16, 2022

Here are tonight's boys and girls basketball scores from around the state of Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola 53, Westview 51

Argos 64, S. Bend Career Academy 49

Barr-Reeve 46, Eastern (Greene) 22

Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Madison 39

Beech Grove 64, Franklin 58

Benton Central 55, W. Lafayette 45

Bloomington Lighthouse 60, White River Valley 55

Blue River 60, Daleville 40

Brownsburg 63, Avon 48

Carmel 48, Indpls N. Central 40

Center Grove 81, Whiteland 52

Christel House Manual 94, Indpls International 34

Clay City 52, Monrovia 34

Columbia City 81, E. Noble 76

Columbus North 68, Columbus East 28

Decatur Central 62, Mooresville 49

Delta 47, Jay Co. 29

Eastern (Greentown) 57, Sheridan 52

Elwood 38, Blackford 37

Evansville Bosse 68, Washington 56

Fishers 65, Hamilton Southeastern 60

Ft. Wayne North 61, Ft. Wayne Snider 54

Ft. Wayne Northrop 57, Ft. Wayne South 40

Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64

Glenn 52, S. Bend Washington 31

Greenfield 54, Yorktown 45

Greenwood 54, Speedway 44

Guerin Catholic 52, Heritage Christian 51

Hamilton Hts. 57, Western 52

Hauser 67, Edinburgh 66, OT

Henryville 59, Lanesville 30

Heritage 64, S. Adams 24

Homestead 79, Ft. Wayne Luers 60

Indian Creek 55, Edgewood 46

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Warren Central 47

Jasper 62, Boonville 50

Jeffersonville 77, Silver Creek 56

Kokomo 90, Marion 72

Lafayette Jeff 61, Logansport 25

Lakeland 58, Eastside 31

Lapel 44, Monroe Central 29

Lebanon 63, Danville 46

Leo 54, Huntington North 36

Liberty Christian 83, Anderson Prep Academy 47

Linton 75, Shakamak 34

Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 81, Columbus HomeSchool 67

Maconaquah 78, Northwestern 62

Mishawaka 52, Concord 30

Mitchell 69, N. Knox 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74, Shelbyville 42

New Albany 50, Orleans 42

New Haven 64, Bellmont 55

New Palestine 85, New Castle 60

North Vigo 40, Bloomington South 31

Northeastern 55, Shenandoah 41

Northridge 71, Goshen 32

Northview 68, N. Putnam 64

Norwell 66, DeKalb 49

Oak Hill 44, Frankton 25

Penn 79, Bremen 16

Plainfield 49, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

Prairie Hts. 74, Churubusco 33

Providence 44, Floyd Central 33

Rising Sun 75, New Washington 63

Rochester 63, N. Miami 38

S. Bend St. Joseph's 73, S. Bend Riley 65

S. Central (Elizabeth) 66, Christian Academy 51

S. Putnam 65, W. Vigo 58

Scottsburg 68, Corydon 45

South Vigo 68, S. Vermillion 49

Southern Wells 66, Bluffton 61

Southmont 36, Western Boone 28

Southport 45, Bloomington North 40

Southwestern (Hanover) 51, Jac-Cen-Del 46

Sullivan 57, Greencastle 50

Taylor 59, Delphi 49

Tecumseh 51, Tell City 37

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Whitko 42

Tipton 59, Cass 53

Tri-Central 75, Clinton Central 55

Tri-County 52, N. White 43

Triton 64, Winamac 36

Vincennes (South Knox) 70, Washington Catholic 26

Vincennes 56, Princeton 50

W. Noble 58, Central Noble 54

Wabash 79, Northfield 46

Warsaw 63, Wawasee 40

Westfield 48, Noblesville 43

Zionsville 52, Franklin Central 40

Washington County Invitational=

First Round=

Borden 67, Salem 38

Eastern (Pekin) 47, W. Washington 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson 88, Muncie Central 53

Blackford 64, Elwood 6

Brown Co. 50, Cloverdale 16

Brownsburg 60, Avon 49

Carroll (Flora) 63, Rossville 33

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Ft. Wayne Wayne 50

Central Noble 61, W. Noble 20

Christian Academy 55, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46

Churubusco 46, Prairie Hts. 28

Clinton Central 43, Tri-Central 40

Crawfordsville 52, N. Montgomery 45

Culver 63, S. Bend Career Academy 24

Danville 47, Lebanon 30

Delphi 68, Taylor 22

Eastern Hancock 65, Knightstown 11

Fountain Central 36, Attica 27

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 20

Ft. Wayne Concordia 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 36

Greensburg 48, Batesville 29

Hanover Central 48, Wheeler 23

Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Luers 53

Indian Creek 62, Edgewood 18

Indpls Chatard 62, Covenant Christian 32

Indpls N. Central 56, Carmel 38

Indpls Roncalli 71, Indpls Brebeuf 45

Kokomo 72, Marion 36

Lafayette Harrison 49, McCutcheon 16

Lawrence Central 65, Indpls Pike 47

Logansport 47, Lafayette Jeff 27

Mooresville 57, Decatur Central 44

N. Decatur 40, Waldron 39

Northridge 71, Goshen 32

Northview 48, N. Putnam 13

Oldenburg 41, Franklin Co. 39

Pioneer 53, LaVille 38

Plainfield 52, Martinsville 29

S. Bend St. Joseph's 55, S. Bend Riley 26

S. Central (Union Mills) 72, Oregon-Davis 39

S. Putnam 51, W. Vigo 40

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown, Ohio 54, Culver Academy 32

Sheridan 54, Eastern (Greentown) 21

Southwestern (Shelby) 45, Indpls Lutheran 36

Southwood 61, Manchester 57

Sullivan 65, Greencastle 64, OT

Tipton 38, Cass 21

Tri 60, Cowan 22

Tri-Township 38, Boone Grove 24

Union (Modoc) 59, Christel House Manual 35

Warren Central 52, Lawrence North 44

Western Boone 37, Southmont 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, ppd.

