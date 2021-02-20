Operation Basketball scores - Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

Anderson Prep Academy 64, Indiana Deaf 46
Angola 50, Eastside 44
Beech Grove 58, Triton Central 38
Bellmont 56, Bluffton 31
Bloomfield 56, Greencastle 52
Boone Grove 55, Hebron 48
Brownstown 47, Eastern (Pekin) 46
Calumet Christian 38, Hammond Morton 36, OT
Cambridge City 67, Seton Catholic 65
Carmel 56, Warren Central 47
Carroll (Flora) 58, Taylor 45
Central Noble 70, Fremont 62
Charlestown 81, Salem 67
Churubusco 81, Fairfield 55
Clarksville 53, Borden 51
Covenant Christian 85, Indpls Ritter 67
Culver Academy 50, Dowagiac Union, Mich. 18
Danville 84, Crawfordsville 73
DeKalb 71, Garrett 39
Eastern (Greentown) 65, Clinton Central 46
Edgewood 59, Cascade, Idaho 48
Elkhart 56, Penn 47
Forest Park 74, Evansville Christian 63
Frankfort 68, Southmont 57
Frankton 87, Alexandria 41
Ft. Wayne North 91, Ft. Wayne Luers 66
Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Ft. Wayne South 55
Glenn 46, Bremen 31
Greensburg 69, Rushville 18
Guerin Catholic 56, Indpls Roncalli 50
Homestead 55, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50
Indian Creek 51, Central Christian 43
Indpls Brebeuf 75, Heritage Christian 51
Indpls Cathedral 74, Indpls Ben Davis 54
Indpls Manual 73, Eminence 71
Indpls N. Central 64, Center Grove 61
Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls International 41
Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Decatur Central 38
Jay Co. 47, Norwell 45
Jeffersonville 53, Jasper 28
Kokomo 72, Anderson 62
Lafayette-jefferson 86, Richmond 55
Lakeland 67, Prairie Hts. 54
Lanesville 60, Crothersville 26
Lawrence North 75, Indpls Pike 67
Lawrenceburg 58, S. Dearborn 55, OT
Lebanon 46, Monrovia 39
Leo 70, Lakewood Park 35
Liberty Christian 86, Waldron 66
Loogootee 65, Dubois 34
Madison 74, Columbus East 54
Madison-Grant 61, Lapel 60
Manchester 64, Maconaquah 55
Marion 71, Lafayette Harrison 60
McCutcheon 83, Muncie Central 75
Monroe Central 73, Cowan 64
Morristown 58, Batesville 51
N. Daviess 66, Linton 60
N. Harrison 76, Providence 64
N. Newton 68, LaCrosse 54
N. White 69, W. Central 44
New Albany 53, Bedford N. Lawrence 46
New Haven 89, Heritage 56
New Palestine 75, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 71
New Washington 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 55
Noblesville 58, Avon 46
NorthWood 80, Elkhart Christian 51
Northeastern 57, Winchester 54
Oak Hill 67, Elwood 30
Orleans 56, Shoals 48, OT
Pioneer 51, Winamac 37
Plainfield 84, Franklin 56
Rochester 51, Peru 48
Rock Creek Academy 70, Madison Shawe 23
S. Bend Adams 63, S. Bend Riley 40
S. Bend Trinity 46, Bethany Christian 39
S. Decatur 64, Edinburgh 55
S. Ripley 92, Rising Sun 58
S. Spencer 64, Southridge 54
Shenandoah 84, Pendleton Hts. 47
Sheridan 34, Delphi 32
Silver Creek 92, Corydon 54
Southport 64, Terre Haute South 46
Southwestern (Hanover) 77, Jennings Co. 63
Southwestern (Shelby) 53, N. Decatur 46
Southwood 68, Northfield 58
Speedway 53, Bethesda Christian 40
Traders Point Christian 50, Providence Cristo Rey 48
Trinity Lutheran 70, Scottsburg 66, OT
Triton 49, Tippecanoe Valley 35
Union Co. 49, Union City 46
Valparaiso 49, Chesterton 27
W. Noble 63, Hamilton 25
W. Washington 73, Henryville 49
Wapahani 65, Daleville 51
Wawasee 69, E. Noble 47
Wes-Del 65, Blue River 63
Westfield 67, Franklin Central 61
Westview 42, Goshen 33
Whiteland 58, Martinsville 49
Whitko 47, Wabash 33
Woodlan 64, Adams Central 50
Hoosier Conference Playoffs
Championship
Western 60, Twin Lakes 43
Fifth Place
Lafayette Catholic 61, Cass 41
Ninth Place
Northwestern 58, Rensselaer 57
Seventh Place
Tipton 79, Benton Central 67