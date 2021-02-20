x
13 WTHR Indianapolis

HS Basketball

Operation Basketball scores - Friday, Feb. 19, 2021

High school basketball scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Credit: WTHR

Anderson Prep Academy 64, Indiana Deaf 46

Angola 50, Eastside 44

Beech Grove 58, Triton Central 38

Bellmont 56, Bluffton 31

Bloomfield 56, Greencastle 52

Boone Grove 55, Hebron 48

Brownstown 47, Eastern (Pekin) 46

Calumet Christian 38, Hammond Morton 36, OT

Cambridge City 67, Seton Catholic 65

Carmel 56, Warren Central 47

Carroll (Flora) 58, Taylor 45

Central Noble 70, Fremont 62

Charlestown 81, Salem 67

Churubusco 81, Fairfield 55

Clarksville 53, Borden 51

Covenant Christian 85, Indpls Ritter 67

Culver Academy 50, Dowagiac Union, Mich. 18

Danville 84, Crawfordsville 73

DeKalb 71, Garrett 39

Eastern (Greentown) 65, Clinton Central 46

Edgewood 59, Cascade, Idaho 48

Elkhart 56, Penn 47

Forest Park 74, Evansville Christian 63

Frankfort 68, Southmont 57

Frankton 87, Alexandria 41

Ft. Wayne North 91, Ft. Wayne Luers 66

Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Ft. Wayne South 55

Glenn 46, Bremen 31

Greensburg 69, Rushville 18

Guerin Catholic 56, Indpls Roncalli 50

Homestead 55, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 50

Indian Creek 51, Central Christian 43

Indpls Brebeuf 75, Heritage Christian 51

Indpls Cathedral 74, Indpls Ben Davis 54

Indpls Manual 73, Eminence 71

Indpls N. Central 64, Center Grove 61

Indpls Park Tudor 74, Indpls International 41

Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Decatur Central 38

Jay Co. 47, Norwell 45

Jeffersonville 53, Jasper 28

Kokomo 72, Anderson 62

Lafayette-jefferson 86, Richmond 55

Lakeland 67, Prairie Hts. 54

Lanesville 60, Crothersville 26

Lawrence North 75, Indpls Pike 67

Lawrenceburg 58, S. Dearborn 55, OT

Lebanon 46, Monrovia 39

Leo 70, Lakewood Park 35

Liberty Christian 86, Waldron 66

Loogootee 65, Dubois 34

Madison 74, Columbus East 54

Madison-Grant 61, Lapel 60

Manchester 64, Maconaquah 55

Marion 71, Lafayette Harrison 60

McCutcheon 83, Muncie Central 75

Monroe Central 73, Cowan 64

Morristown 58, Batesville 51

N. Daviess 66, Linton 60

N. Harrison 76, Providence 64

N. Newton 68, LaCrosse 54

N. White 69, W. Central 44

New Albany 53, Bedford N. Lawrence 46

New Haven 89, Heritage 56

New Palestine 75, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 71

New Washington 58, S. Central (Elizabeth) 55

Noblesville 58, Avon 46

NorthWood 80, Elkhart Christian 51

Northeastern 57, Winchester 54

Oak Hill 67, Elwood 30

Orleans 56, Shoals 48, OT

Pioneer 51, Winamac 37

Plainfield 84, Franklin 56

Rochester 51, Peru 48

Rock Creek Academy 70, Madison Shawe 23

S. Bend Adams 63, S. Bend Riley 40

S. Bend Trinity 46, Bethany Christian 39

S. Decatur 64, Edinburgh 55

S. Ripley 92, Rising Sun 58

S. Spencer 64, Southridge 54

Shenandoah 84, Pendleton Hts. 47

Sheridan 34, Delphi 32

Silver Creek 92, Corydon 54

Southport 64, Terre Haute South 46

Southwestern (Hanover) 77, Jennings Co. 63

Southwestern (Shelby) 53, N. Decatur 46

Southwood 68, Northfield 58

Speedway 53, Bethesda Christian 40

Traders Point Christian 50, Providence Cristo Rey 48

Trinity Lutheran 70, Scottsburg 66, OT

Triton 49, Tippecanoe Valley 35

Union Co. 49, Union City 46

Valparaiso 49, Chesterton 27

W. Noble 63, Hamilton 25

W. Washington 73, Henryville 49

Wapahani 65, Daleville 51

Wawasee 69, E. Noble 47

Wes-Del 65, Blue River 63

Westfield 67, Franklin Central 61

Westview 42, Goshen 33

Whiteland 58, Martinsville 49

Whitko 47, Wabash 33

Woodlan 64, Adams Central 50

Hoosier Conference Playoffs

Championship

Western 60, Twin Lakes 43

Fifth Place

Lafayette Catholic 61, Cass 41

Ninth Place

Northwestern 58, Rensselaer 57

Seventh Place

Tipton 79, Benton Central 67