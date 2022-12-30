Operation Basketball scores - Dec. 30, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Avon 58, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 35



Franklin Co. 68, Oldenburg 48



Madison Shawe 63, Cannelton 36



Plainfield 59, Southport 44



Hall of Fame Tournament



First Round



Indpls Ben Davis 65, Penn 53



NorthWood 58, N. Daviess 53



Third Place



Penn 61, N. Daviess 46



Highland Tournament



Fifth Place



Morgan Twp. 50, Kankakee Valley 48



Seventh Place



Whiting 60, Calumet 51



Huntington North Tournament



Championship



Mishawaka 68, Merrillville 49



Fifth Place



Indpls Tech 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 50



Third Place



New Haven 44, Huntington North 38



Kokomo Tournament



Consolation



Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40



S. Bend Riley 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 56



Semifinal



Brownsburg 53, Warren Central 38



Center Grove 51, Kokomo 49



Seventh Place



Columbia City 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 55, OT



Third Place



Center Grove 47, Warren Central 37



LaPorte Tournament



Fifth Place



Tippecanoe Valley 59, Hanover Central 52



Seventh Place



Kouts 47, Lowell 43



Third Place



S. Bend Adams 59, Logansport 54



Northeast Dubois Tournament



First Round



Dubois 64, Lanesville 59



W. Washington 50, Tecumseh 43



Third Place



Tecumseh 58, Lanesville 46



Perry-Spencer Tournament



Fifth Place



S. Spencer 56, Crawford Co. 43



Seventh Place



Vincennes 60, Tell City 41



Trine University Classic



Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, W. Noble 58



Ft. Wayne North 58, Fairfield 40



Ft. Wayne Wayne 64, Fairfield 50



Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Michigan City Marquette 53



Michigan City 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 45



Michigan City Marquette 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53



Wawasee Tournament



First Round



Wawasee 50, S. Bend Trinity 16



Woodlan 58, Rochester 33