x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

HS Basketball

Operation Basketball scoreboard - Dec. 12, 2020

Saturday's high school basketball scores.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Avon 57, Terre Haute South 46

Barr-Reeve 61, N. Harrison 38

Bellmont 49, Woodlan 39

Benton Central 48, Delphi 40

Bethesda Christian 59, Crosspointe Christian Academy 28

Bloomfield 58, Edgewood 36

Bloomington North 89, Castle 69

Boone Grove 54, Argos 48

Borden 65, Crothersville 44

Brownsburg 77, Indpls Tech 43

Center Grove 68, Franklin 20

Chesterton 59, Elkhart 45

Churubusco 70, W. Noble 63

Clarksville 64, Eastern (Pekin) 60

Columbus Christian 66, Medora 36

Connersville 46, Winchester 44, OT

Covenant Christian 62, Indpls Brebeuf 60

Cowan 54, Hagerstown 38

Crown Point 68, Warsaw 55

Culver Academy 44, LaPorte 37

E. Central 50, Oldenburg 40

Eastern Hancock 62, Tri-Central 53

Eastside 64, Prairie Hts. 25

Edinburgh 62, N. Decatur 36

Ev. Mater Dei 60, Crawford Co. 54

Ev. Memorial 47, Brownstown 30

Ev. North 65, Gibson Southern 35

Frankfort 49, Cass 44

Fremont 94, Hamilton 32

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 94, Silver Creek 84

Ft. Wayne Concordia 69, Bluffton 36

Ft. Wayne Luers 63, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 57

Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 52, Clinton Christian 47

Gary West 60, Southport 51

Greencastle 64, Southmont 45

Greenfield 45, Speedway 35

Greensburg 81, S. Decatur 73

Hebron 66, N. White 53

Henryville 49, Corydon 45

Heritage Hills 54, Jasper 39

Homestead 86, New Haven 56

Huntington North 55, Manchester 53

Indpls Attucks 102, W. Lafayette 47

Indpls N. Central 70, Franklin Central 54

Jennings Co. 65, Austin 51

Kokomo 41, Lebanon 29

Kouts 93, S. Bend Clay 59

Lafayette Catholic 67, Faith Christian 51

Lafayette Harrison 90, N. Montgomery 39

Lafayette Jeff 92, Hammond Morton 44

Lake Station 65, N. Newton 53

Lakewood Park 47, Edon, Ohio 37

Lanesville 48, Springs Valley 41

Lawrence North 58, Cin. Moeller, Ohio 57, OT

Lawrenceburg 52, Switzerland Co. 37

Linton 74, Owen Valley 70, OT

Logansport 96, S. Bend Career Academy 44

Marion 71, Ft. Wayne North 52

McCutcheon 53, Covington 49

Milan 58, Monrovia 56

Monroe Central 65, Wes-Del 36

Muncie Burris 58, Lapel 54

N. Daviess 48, Dubois 36

N. Knox 47, Eastern (Greene) 40

N. Miami 47, Pioneer 40

New Castle 43, Jay Co. 38

New Palestine 71, Richmond 47

Noblesville 59, Anderson 42

NorthWood 46, Fairfield 29

Northridge 60, Angola 51

Oak Hill 73, Maconaquah 67

Parke Heritage 57, N. Putnam 44

Perry Central 71, S. Central (Elizabeth) 51

Peru 59, Northfield 38

Princeton 58, Loogootee 55, 2OT

Providence 55, Scottsburg 45

Rock Creek Academy 70, Cannelton 43

Rossville 83, Caston 45

S. Bend St. Joseph's 68, Goshen 50

S. Newton 61, W. Central 45

S. Ripley 66, Franklin Co. 63

Shakamak 80, Washington Catholic 22

Shenandoah 82, Tipton 48

Southridge 49, Pike Central 38

Southwestern (Hanover) 59, Batesville 44

Taylor 55, Indpls Scecina 43

Terre Haute North 63, Vincennes 39

Tri 58, Daleville 55, OT

Tri-West 64, Cascade 59

Twin Lakes 85, Fountain Central 50

University 59, Liberty Christian 42

Valparaiso 62, Kankakee Valley 36

W. Washington 59, Trinity Lutheran 55

Wapahani 51, Centerville 29

Westfield 87, Ft. Wayne Wayne 39

Westview 60, Central Noble 54

Westville 51, Portage 46

Whiteland 74, Indpls Roncalli 69, 2OT

Whitko 71, Randolph Southern 50

Wood Memorial 43, White River Valley 38

Yorktown 51, Mississinewa 49

Zionsville 58, New Albany 28

Greater Indpls. Conf. Tournament

Championship
Indpls Metro 69, Indpls Tindley 66

Semifinal
Indpls Metro 46, Eminence 40
Indpls Tindley 64, Indpls Washington 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrean 63, Portage 52

Benton Central 78, S. Vermillion 20

Bethesda Christian 56, Indpls Shortridge 36

Bloomfield 47, Barr-Reeve 31

Bloomington Lighthouse 43, Providence Cristo Rey 21

Bloomington North 44, Floyd Central 40

Boonville 54, N. Posey 46

Borden 56, Providence 37

Brownstown 52, Austin 27

Carroll (Flora) 65, Manchester 46

Cascade 85, Indpls Lutheran 29

Caston 41, Triton 36

Clinton Christian 42, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 40, 2OT

Cloverdale 39, Clay City 34

Columbia City 39, Fairfield 29

Columbus East 59, Jeffersonville 49

Cowan 68, Anderson Prep Academy 12

Crothersville 61, Rock Creek Academy 40

E. Chicago Central 60, Hammond 27

Eastern (Greene) 44, Beech Grove 23

Eastern (Pekin) 62, Clarksville 20

Edgewood 51, W. Vigo 19

Ev. Central 59, Terre Haute South 46

Franklin 62, Plainfield 44

Frankton 58, Pendleton Hts. 56

Fremont 44, Heritage 31

Goshen 56, S. Bend Adams 31

Greensburg 59, Rushville 48

Hauser 69, S. Dearborn 41

Heritage Christian 68, Ft. Wayne South 45

Hobart 58, Calumet 28

Homestead 57, Angola 29

Huntington North 69, Marion 22

Indiana Deaf 48, Indpls Tech 9

Indpls Cathedral 54, Lafayette Catholic 46

Indpls Ritter 51, Indpls Scecina 29

Jac-Cen-Del 53, Morristown 33

Knox 45, Elkhart 41

Lake Station 57, Wheeler 20

Lakeland 45, Bethany Christian 41

Lakeland Christian 30, S. Bend Trinity 26, OT

Lapel 62, New Castle 32

Linton 64, S. Knox 33

Lowell 46, N. Newton 40

Maconaquah 49, Cass 45

Madison 55, Seymour 47

Mishawaka Marian 70, Ft. Wayne Northrop 52

Mississinewa 34, Oak Hill 26

Mooresville 63, Greenwood 40

Morgan Twp. 43, Kouts 39

Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 57, Carmel 28

Newark, Ohio 61, Penn 59

Northridge 53, Concord 36

Norwell 60, Garrett 54, OT

Pike Central 62, Ev. Bosse 36

Randolph Southern 41, Union (Modoc) 27

River Forest 57, Illiana Christian 40

Rochester 45, Wabash 43

S. Bend St. Joseph's 49, S. Central (Union Mills) 41

S. Ripley 45, Franklin Co. 32

Seeger 61, Fountain Central 22

Shenandoah 86, Muncie Burris 39

Sullivan 59, Brown Co. 58

Terre Haute North 49, N. Knox 38

Tri-Central 50, Eastern (Greentown) 37

Tri-West 54, Guerin Catholic 36

Trinity Lutheran 61, Orleans 55

Twin Lakes 67, Western 52

University 47, Liberty Christian 36

Vincennes 92, Ev. Harrison 81

W. Central 46, S. Newton 29

W. Lafayette 46, Kokomo 40

Washington 68, Loogootee 45

Westfield 72, McCutcheon 62

White River Valley 67, Shoals 49

Marion County Tournament

Championship
Indpls N. Central 47, Lawrence North 24

Semifinal
Lawrence Central 88, Indpls N. Central 54
Lawrence North 61, Indpls Roncalli 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/