KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo topped Richmond Friday night in front of a full house on Operation Basketball.

The Wildkats built a 49-35 lead over the Red Devils and held on for the win.

Flory Bidunga scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Kokomo, while Shayne Spear added 16 points and Patrick Hardimon scored 12 in the win.