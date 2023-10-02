x
HS Basketball

Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 10, 2023

High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Feb. 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: 

Adams Central 64, S. Adams 20

Anderson 64, Logansport 44

Andrean 50, Hobart 43

Avon 64, Franklin Central 53

Beech Grove 59, Cascade 36

Bellmont 54, DeKalb 52

Benton Central 49, Tri-County 40

Bloomfield 73, Washington 45

Bloomfield 73, Washington Catholic 45

Blue River 75, Centerville 46

Boonville 51, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 39

Brownsburg 60, Noblesville 54

Brownstown 47, Bedford N. Lawrence 46

Carmel 48, Hamilton Southeastern 37

Carroll (Flora) 74, Sheridan 41

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 84, Ft. Wayne Northrop 57

Cass 56, Western 45

Castle 60, Jasper 42

Chesterton 76, Portage 42

Churubusco 82, Hamilton 52

Clarksville 68, Salem 59

Clay City 57, N. Central (Farmersburg) 37

Columbia City 46, Leo 42

Columbus North 51, Bloomington South 38

Corydon 52, Eastern (Pekin) 45, OT

Covenant Christian 51, Indpls Brebeuf 49

Crothersville 62, Seven Oaks Classical 44

Crown Point 71, Valparaiso 54

Culver 53, Pioneer 37

Daleville 71, Union City 45

Delphi 51, Rossville 45

Delta 43, New Castle 39

Dubois 56, Perry Central 41

E. Noble 64, New Haven 61

Eastern Hancock 75, Morristown 28

Eastside 31, Garrett 27

Elwood 39, Eastern (Greentown) 36

Evansville Bosse 72, Evansville Mater Dei 55

Evansville Harrison 47, Evansville Reitz 45

Evansville North 67, Evansville Central 62

Fairfield 61, Fremont 57

Faith Christian 78, Clinton Central 62

Floyd Central 62, Madison 40

Forest Park 57, Heritage Hills 42

Fountain Central 42, Parke Heritage 40, OT

Frankfort 49, N. Montgomery 35

Franklin 59, Indpls Perry Meridian 39

Frankton 48, Mississinewa 43

Ft. Wayne North 58, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 56

Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Ft. Wayne Luers 67

Ft. Wayne Wayne 74, Ft. Wayne South 33

Gibson Southern 61, Tecumseh 43

Glenn 72, Jimtown 34

Goshen 60, Wawasee 45

Greenfield 57, Franklin Co. 25

Hanover Central 56, Lowell 42

Heritage Christian 50, Indpls Roncalli 43

Indian Creek 50, Sullivan 49, OT

Indiana Math and Science Academy 82, Christel House Manual 81, OT

Indpls Attucks 81, Indpls Tindley 54

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Lawrence North 47

Indpls Cathedral 47, Fishers 44

Indpls Pike 91, Indpls N. Central 70

Indpls Riverside 89, Indpls Irvington 52

Jac-Cen-Del 57, Hauser 52

Jay Co. 45, Heritage 44

Jennings Co. 74, Columbus East 48

Kankakee Valley 74, Hebron 50

Kokomo 72, Richmond 62

LaPorte 84, Merrillville 75

LaVille 51, Triton 35

Lake Station 79, Boone Grove 47

Lakeland 59, Central Noble 56

Lakewood Park 66, Bethany Christian 59

Lapel 49, Shenandoah 41

Lawrence Central 81, Indpls Washington 38

Loogootee 69, Mitchell 34

Madison-Grant 59, Alexandria 42

Manchester 54, Peru 51

Marion 91, McCutcheon 81, 2OT

Martinsville 70, Mooresville 64

Michigan City 78, Lake Central 57

Mishawaka Marian 76, S. Bend St. Joseph's 48

Monrovia 51, Owen Valley 44

Morgan Twp. 69, Wheeler 34

Muncie Central 44, Lafayette Harrison 42

N. Daviess 77, N. Knox 39

N. Decatur 68, Union Co. 37

N. Judson 65, Caston 39

New Palestine 61, Shelbyville 51

New Prairie 60, S. Bend Adams 49

New Washington 62, Lanesville 41

NorthWood 64, Mishawaka 28

Northeastern 62, Tri 48

Northfield 48, Bluffton 47

Northridge 47, Concord 30

Northview 85, Brown Co. 56

Northwestern 57, Twin Lakes 30

Norwell 57, Huntington North 32

Oak Hill 70, Blackford 35

Oregon-Davis 77, Knox 39

Orleans 46, Paoli 28

Penn 85, S. Bend Washington 51

Pike Central 77, Tell City 32

Plainfield 55, Greenwood 39

Providence 31, New Albany 29

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 70, Indpls Metro 68

Randolph Southern 77, Cowan 71

Riverton Parke 72, N. Vermillion 49

Rochester 62, Wabash 61

Rock Creek Academy 64, Edinburgh 54

S. Bend Clay 68, Elkhart 48

S. Bend Riley 68, Bremen 28

S. Ripley 55, S. Dearborn 46

S. Spencer 48, Princeton 47

S. Vermillion 65, Attica 14

Scottsburg 58, Silver Creek 35

Seeger 72, Covington 39

Shakamak 80, Eminence 39

Shoals 54, Vincennes Rivet 39

Southridge 56, N. Posey 50

Southwestern (Hanover) 71, Rising Sun 70

Southwood 71, Maconaquah 70

Switzerland Co. 66, Madison Shawe 36

Taylor 70, Tri-Central 55

Terre Haute North 58, Bloomington North 57

Terre Haute South 78, W. Vigo 75, OT

Tippecanoe Valley 86, N. Miami 39

Tri-West 48, Crawfordsville 44

Triton Central 65, Indpls Ritter 59

Vincennes (South Knox— 49, Barr-Reeve 43

Vincennes 61, Eastern (Greene) 46

W. Lafayette 54, Lafayette Catholic 49

Waldron 56, S. Decatur 54

Wapahani 66, Monroe Central 40

Warsaw 38, Plymouth 37

Washington Twp. 48, S. Central (Union Mills) 45, OT

Wes-Del 52, Eastbrook 46

Westfield 64, Hamilton Hts. 42

Westview 61, Prairie Hts. 51

White River Valley 72, Springs Valley 68

Whiteland 67, Decatur Central 62

Winchester 57, Cambridge City 46

Wood Memorial 65, Cannelton 21

Woodlan 79, Southern Wells 56

Zionsville 54, Lebanon 35

Putnam County Tournament

Championship

N. Putnam 67, S. Putnam 58

Third Place

Greencastle 40, Cloverdale 38, 2OT

