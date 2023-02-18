x
HS Basketball

Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 17, 2023

High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — High school boys basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023:

Angola 44, Eastside 41

Austin 64, Southwestern (Hanover) 57

Barr-Reeve 59, Vincennes Rivet 22

Batesville 62, Morristown 22

Bedford N. Lawrence 43, New Albany 37

Beech Grove 70, Triton Central 65

Bellmont 49, Bluffton 37

Bethany Christian 37, S. Bend Trinity 32, OT

Bethesda Christian 64, Speedway 57

Blackford 58, Eastern (Greentown) 51

Bloomfield 69, N. Knox 45

Bloomington North 49, Columbus North 45

Bloomington South 74, Evansville Central 45

Blue River 78, Wes-Del 44

Boone Grove 52, Hebron 50

Borden 58, Clarksville 54

Brownstown 59, Eastern (Pekin) 45

Carroll (Flora) 59, Taylor 54

Central Noble 64, Fremont 55

Charlestown 85, Salem 44

Chesterton 60, Valparaiso 41

Clay City 76, Northview 67

Clinton Prairie 66, Tri-Central 51

Columbia City 42, Northridge 29

Columbus East 51, Madison 49

Connersville 46, Franklin Co. 32

Corydon 69, Silver Creek 66

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 54, Tri-Township 42

Crown Point 61, Lake Central 51

Danville 77, Crawfordsville 52

DeKalb 55, Garrett 43

Decatur Central 69, Indpls Perry Meridian 35

Delta 62, Shelbyville 46

E. Chicago Central 71, Hammond Noll 68

Eastern Hancock 89, Union (Modoc) 7

Ev. Day 67, White River Valley 40

Evansville Christian 68, Madisonville, Ky. 59

Evansville Harrison 78, Evansville Bosse 69

Evansville Memorial 66, Vincennes 38

Evansville North 61, Castle 56

Fairfield 76, Churubusco 34

Fishers 52, Zionsville 45

Fountain Central 68, N. Vermillion 45

Frankfort 50, Alexandria 44

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 63, Antwerp, Ohio 48

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 54, Ft. Wayne Northrop 51, OT

Ft. Wayne South 80, Ft. Wayne Snider 78

Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Ft. Wayne Concordia 51

Gibson Southern 66, Wood Memorial 48

Glenn 71, Bremen 41

Goshen 60, Westview 44

Greenwood Christian 57, Edinburgh 52

Guerin Catholic 62, Indpls Roncalli 52

Hamilton Southeastern 60, Brownsburg 54

Hanover Central 49, Kouts 38

Hauser 46, Milan 41

Henryville 54, W. Washington 46

Heritage Hills 80, Tell City 25

Hobart 36, Highland 33

Homestead 69, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55

Indian Creek 67, Bloomington Lighthouse 52

Indiana Deaf 56, Anderson Prep Academy 52

Indpls Brebeuf 54, Heritage Christian 52

Indpls Pike 65, Lawrence North 62

Jac-Cen-Del 65, Switzerland Co. 38

Jasper 55, Pike Central 36

Jeffersonville 64, Evansville Reitz 59

Kokomo 69, Anderson 52

LaPorte 56, Portage 54

LaVille 57, Caston 46

Lake Station 57, Illiana Christian 53

Lakeland 67, Prairie Hts. 55

Lakeland Christian 52, Oregon-Davis 48

Lakewood Park 77, Clinton Christian 29

Lapel 69, Madison-Grant 62

Liberty Christian 66, Waldron 54

Linton 88, N. Central (Farmersburg) 39

Loogootee 56, Dubois 39

Maconaquah 73, Manchester 68

Marion 84, Lafayette Harrison 69

Martinsville 68, Whiteland 65

Medora 68, Cannelton 33

Michigan City 72, Merrillville 67

Mishawaka 74, S. Bend Career Academy 62

Mishawaka Marian 73, Jimtown 33

Mississinewa 54, Eastbrook 31

Mitchell 70, Edgewood 59

Monroe Central 54, Cowan 36

Mooresville 48, Greenwood 29

Morgan Twp. 80, Westville 62

Muncie Central 60, McCutcheon 41

Munster 60, Andrean 51

N. Daviess 67, Seymour 41

N. Decatur 67, Southwestern (Shelby) 31

N. Judson 59, Argos 31

N. Newton 43, Griffith 35

N. White 45, W. Central 38

New Haven 67, Heritage 58

New Prairie 75, S. Bend Clay 64

Noblesville 66, Avon 58

NorthWood 52, Elkhart Christian 16

Northeastern 58, Winchester 48

Norwell 36, Jay Co. 35

Oak Hill 54, Elwood 25

Orleans 40, Shoals 27

Owen Valley 70, S. Putnam 62

Paoli 37, Perry Central 34

Parke Heritage 66, Seeger 54

Pendleton Hts. 64, Shenandoah 43

Penn 87, Elkhart 24

Pioneer 38, Winamac 36

Plainfield 55, Franklin 41

Princeton 64, Forest Park 47

Providence 52, N. Harrison 31

Richmond 64, Lafayette Jeff 52

Rochester 55, Peru 52

Rock Creek Academy 59, Trinity Lutheran 44

S. Bend Riley 78, S. Bend Adams 63

S. Bend Washington 66, S. Bend St. Joseph's 59

S. Central (Elizabeth) 69, New Washington 60

S. Dearborn 52, Lawrenceburg 47

S. Ripley 53, Rising Sun 43

S. Spencer 29, Southridge 20

S. Vermillion 72, Riverton Parke 67

Seton Catholic 79, Cambridge City 72

Shakamak 49, Eastern (Greene) 48

Southmont 58, Frankfort 51

Southport 87, Terre Haute South 60

Southwood 69, Northfield 49

Sullivan 71, Cloverdale 35

Tippecanoe Valley 63, Triton 46

Tri 68, Centerville 40

Tri-County 54, Faith Christian 39

Tri-West 67, N. Montgomery 32

Union City 72, Union Co. 61

Vincennes (South Knox— 55, Washington 48

W. Noble 50, Adams Central 47

Wabash 60, Whitko 20

Wapahani 95, Daleville 51

Warren Central 62, Carmel 55

Western Boone 51, Cascade 45

Westfield 63, Franklin Central 52

Hoosier Conference Tournament 

Championship

Rensselaer 63, Tipton 57

Fifth Place

Lafayette Catholic 53, Northwestern 40

Ninth Place

Western 56, W. Lafayette 42

Seventh Place

Hamilton Hts. 55, Twin Lakes 50

Third Place

Cass 56, Benton Central 49

