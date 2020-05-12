x
13 WTHR Indianapolis

HS Basketball

Operation Basketball scores - December 4, 2020

High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, December 4, 2020
Credit: WTHR

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola Homeschool 56, Factoryville Christian, Mich. 15

Argos 41, Plymouth 38

Bloomfield 78, Shakamak 45

Columbus North 74, Shelbyville 46

Connersville 60, Rushville 39

Delphi 69, Faith Christian 63

E. Noble 40, W. Noble 30

Floyd Central 67, Castle 62

Forest Park 72, Pike Central 47

Frankfort 63, Carroll (Flora) 51

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 86, New Haven 33

Greenfield 70, Hagerstown 50

Homestead 54, Warsaw 31

Indpls N. Central 91, Indpls Tech 55

N. Daviess 62, Springs Valley 35

Plainfield 51, Whiteland 43

Silver Creek 76, Clarksville 38

Switzerland Co. 54, Christian Academy of Madison 37

Union City 58, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 38

Woodlan 76, Southern Wells 60

Cass County Invitational

Third Place

Cass 62, Pioneer 27

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola 58, Central Noble 36

Carmel 59, Warren Central 33

Danville 75, Indpls Attucks 34

Delphi 69, Faith Christian 63

Edgewood 41, Cloverdale 28

Ft. Wayne Concordia 84, Ft. Wayne Wayne 38

Ft. Wayne South 65, Ft. Wayne Snider 61

Indian Creek 68, Owen Valley 49

Indpls Riverside 46, Liberty Christian 41

Indpls Tindley 72, Traders Point Christian 18

Merrillville 60, Lake Central 42

S. Putnam 86, N. Putnam 42

Tri-West 75, Western Boone 15

Triton Central 59, Waldron 34

Union (Modoc) 49, Cambridge City 48

W. Vigo 38, Greencastle 35

Westville 40, LaCrosse 32

Banks of Wabash Tournament

First Round

N. Vermillion 44, S. Vermillion 35

Parke Heritage 42, Riverton Parke 39

