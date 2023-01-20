Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 20, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Boys and girls high school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
BOYS SCORES
Adams Central 87, Bluffton 55
Anderson 77, Lafayette Harrison 53
Angola 73, Churubusco 36
Barr-Reeve 60, Wood Memorial 37
Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Seymour 37
Bloomfield 44, Eastern (Greene) 30
Bloomington South 74, Castle 64
Cambridge City 66, Union City 39
Carmel 52, Indpls Pike 49
Carroll (Flora) 45, Tri-Central 31
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne South 50
Cass 47, Northwestern 40
Central Noble 44, Eastside 37
Charlestown 57, Eastern (Pekin) 56
Corydon 78, Salem 66
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 55, S. Newton 36
Crothersville 78, Martinsville Tabernacle 56
Danville 69, Western Boone 43
Decatur Central 44, Greenwood 42
Delphi 61, Sheridan 55
Delta 60, Pendleton Hts. 56
Dubois 70, Vincennes Rivet 33
E. Chicago Central 81, Gary 21st Century 74
Eastern (Greentown) 63, Clinton Prairie 62
Edinburgh 64, Southwestern (Shelby) 39
Elkhart 64, S. Bend St. Joseph's 58
Evansville Mater Dei 56, Boonville 50
Evansville Memorial 73, Evansville Harrison 53
Evansville North 71, Terre Haute South 69
Fishers 55, Avon 48
Fountain Central 42, Crawfordsville 34
Frankfort 62, Benton Central 51
Frankton 62, Blackford 45
Ft. Wayne Concordia 60, Ft. Wayne Snider 48
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 55
Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Wayne 27
Gibson Southern 67, Tell City 21
Glenn 56, Triton 22
Greensburg 48, Brownstown 45
Hagerstown 60, Blue River 56
Heritage 57, Woodlan 54, OT
Heritage Hills 51, Southridge 49
Highlands Latin, Ky. 77, Rock Creek Academy 69
Homestead 53, Ft. Wayne North 46
Indian Creek 66, Northview 42
Indpls Brebeuf 38, Guerin Catholic 35
Indpls Park Tudor 56, Bethesda Christian 55
Indpls Riverside 79, Indpls International 56
Jasper 53, Forest Park 42
Jay Co. 49, S. Adams 34
Jennings Co. 73, Floyd Central 55
Kokomo 62, Muncie Central 38
LaPorte 76, Michigan City 73
LaVille 59, Argos 52
Lafayette Catholic 51, Traders Point Christian 50
Lafayette Jeff 76, Marion 65
Lake Station 61, Highland 47
Lapel 70, Daleville 48
Lawrence Central 59, Warren Central 56
Lawrence North 67, Indpls N. Central 66
Lebanon 57, N. Montgomery 32
Liberty Christian 71, Winchester 65
Linton 47, N. Daviess 45
Logansport 57, Twin Lakes 54
Maconaquah 66, Western 41
Madison-Grant 62, Eastbrook 23
Manchester 71, Rochester 49
Michigan City Marquette 70, S. Bend Adams 53
Milan 52, S. Ripley 46
Mississinewa 48, Elwood 34
Monroe Central 59, Eastern Hancock 31
Monrovia 72, Brown Co. 57
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 63, Harrisburg, Ill. 49
Muncie Burris 62, Cowan 48
Munster 63, Hobart 41
N. Decatur 73, Morristown 41
N. Harrison 51, Lanesville 26
N. Newton 45, N. White 30
New Palestine 58, Indpls Roncalli 41
New Washington 59, Austin 56
Noblesville 51, Franklin Central 31
Northeastern 48, Rushville 40
Oak Hill 62, Alexandria 23
Orleans 63, Perry Central 21
Owensboro, Ky. 94, Evansville Bosse 92
Paoli 74, Springs Valley 56
Parke Heritage 70, N. Vermillion 34
Penn 66, Mishawaka Marian 52
Pike Central 58, N. Knox 27
Plainfield 50, Mooresville 48
Portage 67, Merrillville 57
Providence 48, Henryville 33
Rensselaer 49, N. Judson 36
Riverton Parke 59, N. Central (Farmersburg) 44
Rossville 55, Clinton Central 49
S. Bend Washington 66, Jimtown 29
S. Putnam 63, Eminence 44
S. Spencer 80, N. Posey 57
S. Vermillion 47, Greencastle 45
Scottsburg 49, S. Decatur 30
Seeger 54, Attica 10
Shakamak 43, White River Valley 38
Shenandoah 81, Wes-Del 56
Silver Creek 65, New Albany 57
Southmont 59, Covington 48
Southwestern (Hanover) 77, Rock Creek Academy 69
Switzerland Co. 65, Rising Sun 45
Terre Haute North 70, Clay City 41
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Southwood 47
Tri 57, Union Co. 37
Tri-County 41, Frontier 39
Tri-West 61, Speedway 47
Vincennes (South Knox) 49, Vincennes 23
W. Central 77, Pioneer 44
W. Noble 82, Fremont 57
W. Washington 58, Mitchell 57
Wabash 75, N. Miami 33
Waldron 47, Hauser 38
Wapahani 93, Randolph Southern 54
Warsaw 52, Concord 35
Washington 62, Princeton 38
Wawasee 55, Plymouth 40
Westview 50, Fairfield 47
Winamac 59, Caston 54
Yorktown 51, New Castle 28
Zionsville 52, Hamilton Southeastern 38
GIRLS SCORES
Andrean 53, Kankakee Valley 45
Angola 54, Churubusco 31
Bellmont 40, Huntington North 37
Blackford 65, Frankton 50
Brownsburg 41, Westfield 38
Cannelton 47, Washington Catholic 37
Carmel 54, Indpls Pike 52
Carroll (Flora) 45, Tri-Central 31
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne South 31
Central Noble 44, Eastside 37
Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greentown) 5
Columbia City 55, DeKalb 36
Columbus North 46, Bloomington North 36
Danville 59, Western Boone 38
Elkhart 72, S. Bend St. Joseph's 31
Evansville Christian 73, Bloomington Lighthouse 56
Fairfield 59, Westview 14
Ft. Wayne Luers 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 30
Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Wayne 27
Ft. Wayne Snider 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 42
Garrett 55, W. Noble 37
Greencastle 87, Union (Dugger) 33
Greenwood 41, Decatur Central 38
Guerin Catholic 41, Indpls Brebeuf 39
Hamilton Southeastern 69, Zionsville 56
Homestead 59, Ft. Wayne North 14
Indian Creek 46, Northview 29
Indpls Park Tudor 69, Christel House Manual 8
Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Martinsville 41
Kenwood, Ill. 51, LaPorte LaLumiere 39
Kokomo 53, Richmond 38
Lafayette Jeff 56, Marion 21
Lake Central 57, Valparaiso 53
Lake Station 65, Hanover Central 44
Lebanon 48, N. Montgomery 21
Leo 46, E. Noble 18
McCutcheon 67, Anderson 52
Michigan City 52, LaPorte 20
Mooresville 54, Plainfield 41
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55, Greenfield 19
N. Putnam 42, Owen Valley 39
N. White 42, N. Newton 18
Northridge 61, Mishawaka 53
Norwell 90, New Haven 22
Pendleton Hts. 69, Connersville 26
Phalen 67, Anderson Prep Academy 52
Pioneer 70, W. Central 33
Portage 45, Merrillville 21
S. Bend Clay 36, S. Bend Riley 22
S. Bend Washington 63, Jimtown 33
S. Putnam 43, Eminence 40
Sheridan 72, Delphi 52
Southwestern (Shelby) 43, Edinburgh 40
Sullivan 59, Cloverdale 19
Triton Central 53, Tri-West 32
Warren Central 45, Lawrence Central 38
Yorktown 69, New Castle 56
Hoosier Conference Playoffs
Championship
Twin Lakes 65, Northwestern 48
Fifth Place
Benton Central 64, Western 58
Ninth Place
Rensselaer 49, Cass 25
Seventh Place
W. Lafayette 55, Tipton 48
Third Place
Lafayette Catholic 48, Hamilton Hts. 35
Porter County Tournament
Semifinal
Kouts 35, Tri-Township 23
S. Central (Union Mills) 47, Washington Twp. 35