HS Basketball

Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 20, 2023

Boys and girls high school basketball scores from across Indiana on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Boys and girls high school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

BOYS SCORES

Adams Central 87, Bluffton 55

Anderson 77, Lafayette Harrison 53

Angola 73, Churubusco 36

Barr-Reeve 60, Wood Memorial 37

Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Seymour 37

Bloomfield 44, Eastern (Greene) 30

Bloomington South 74, Castle 64

Cambridge City 66, Union City 39

Carmel 52, Indpls Pike 49

Carroll (Flora) 45, Tri-Central 31

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne South 50

Cass 47, Northwestern 40

Central Noble 44, Eastside 37

Charlestown 57, Eastern (Pekin) 56

Corydon 78, Salem 66

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 55, S. Newton 36

Crothersville 78, Martinsville Tabernacle 56

Danville 69, Western Boone 43

Decatur Central 44, Greenwood 42

Delphi 61, Sheridan 55

Delta 60, Pendleton Hts. 56

Dubois 70, Vincennes Rivet 33

E. Chicago Central 81, Gary 21st Century 74

Eastern (Greentown) 63, Clinton Prairie 62

Edinburgh 64, Southwestern (Shelby) 39

Elkhart 64, S. Bend St. Joseph's 58

Evansville Mater Dei 56, Boonville 50

Evansville Memorial 73, Evansville Harrison 53

Evansville North 71, Terre Haute South 69

Fishers 55, Avon 48

Fountain Central 42, Crawfordsville 34

Frankfort 62, Benton Central 51

Frankton 62, Blackford 45

Ft. Wayne Concordia 60, Ft. Wayne Snider 48

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 55

Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Wayne 27

Gibson Southern 67, Tell City 21

Glenn 56, Triton 22

Greensburg 48, Brownstown 45

Hagerstown 60, Blue River 56

Heritage 57, Woodlan 54, OT

Heritage Hills 51, Southridge 49

Highlands Latin, Ky. 77, Rock Creek Academy 69

Homestead 53, Ft. Wayne North 46

Indian Creek 66, Northview 42

Indpls Brebeuf 38, Guerin Catholic 35

Indpls Park Tudor 56, Bethesda Christian 55

Indpls Riverside 79, Indpls International 56

Jasper 53, Forest Park 42

Jay Co. 49, S. Adams 34

Jennings Co. 73, Floyd Central 55

Kokomo 62, Muncie Central 38

LaPorte 76, Michigan City 73

LaVille 59, Argos 52

Lafayette Catholic 51, Traders Point Christian 50

Lafayette Jeff 76, Marion 65

Lake Station 61, Highland 47

Lapel 70, Daleville 48

Lawrence Central 59, Warren Central 56

Lawrence North 67, Indpls N. Central 66

Lebanon 57, N. Montgomery 32

Liberty Christian 71, Winchester 65

Linton 47, N. Daviess 45

Logansport 57, Twin Lakes 54

Maconaquah 66, Western 41

Madison-Grant 62, Eastbrook 23

Manchester 71, Rochester 49

Michigan City Marquette 70, S. Bend Adams 53

Milan 52, S. Ripley 46

Mississinewa 48, Elwood 34

Monroe Central 59, Eastern Hancock 31

Monrovia 72, Brown Co. 57

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 63, Harrisburg, Ill. 49

Muncie Burris 62, Cowan 48

Munster 63, Hobart 41

N. Decatur 73, Morristown 41

N. Harrison 51, Lanesville 26

N. Newton 45, N. White 30

New Palestine 58, Indpls Roncalli 41

New Washington 59, Austin 56

Noblesville 51, Franklin Central 31

Northeastern 48, Rushville 40

Oak Hill 62, Alexandria 23

Orleans 63, Perry Central 21

Owensboro, Ky. 94, Evansville Bosse 92

Paoli 74, Springs Valley 56

Parke Heritage 70, N. Vermillion 34

Penn 66, Mishawaka Marian 52

Pike Central 58, N. Knox 27

Plainfield 50, Mooresville 48

Portage 67, Merrillville 57

Providence 48, Henryville 33

Rensselaer 49, N. Judson 36

Riverton Parke 59, N. Central (Farmersburg) 44

Rossville 55, Clinton Central 49

S. Bend Washington 66, Jimtown 29

S. Putnam 63, Eminence 44

S. Spencer 80, N. Posey 57

S. Vermillion 47, Greencastle 45

Scottsburg 49, S. Decatur 30

Seeger 54, Attica 10

Shakamak 43, White River Valley 38

Shenandoah 81, Wes-Del 56

Silver Creek 65, New Albany 57

Southmont 59, Covington 48

Southwestern (Hanover) 77, Rock Creek Academy 69

Switzerland Co. 65, Rising Sun 45

Terre Haute North 70, Clay City 41

Tippecanoe Valley 62, Southwood 47

Tri 57, Union Co. 37

Tri-County 41, Frontier 39

Tri-West 61, Speedway 47

Vincennes (South Knox) 49, Vincennes 23

W. Central 77, Pioneer 44

W. Noble 82, Fremont 57

W. Washington 58, Mitchell 57

Wabash 75, N. Miami 33

Waldron 47, Hauser 38

Wapahani 93, Randolph Southern 54

Warsaw 52, Concord 35

Washington 62, Princeton 38

Wawasee 55, Plymouth 40

Westview 50, Fairfield 47

Winamac 59, Caston 54

Yorktown 51, New Castle 28

Zionsville 52, Hamilton Southeastern 38

GIRLS SCORES

Andrean 53, Kankakee Valley 45

Angola 54, Churubusco 31

Bellmont 40, Huntington North 37

Blackford 65, Frankton 50

Brownsburg 41, Westfield 38

Cannelton 47, Washington Catholic 37

Carmel 54, Indpls Pike 52

Carroll (Flora) 45, Tri-Central 31

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne South 31

Central Noble 44, Eastside 37

Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greentown) 5

Columbia City 55, DeKalb 36

Columbus North 46, Bloomington North 36

Danville 59, Western Boone 38

Elkhart 72, S. Bend St. Joseph's 31

Evansville Christian 73, Bloomington Lighthouse 56

Fairfield 59, Westview 14

Ft. Wayne Luers 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 30

Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Wayne 27

Ft. Wayne Snider 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 42

Garrett 55, W. Noble 37

Greencastle 87, Union (Dugger) 33

Greenwood 41, Decatur Central 38

Guerin Catholic 41, Indpls Brebeuf 39

Hamilton Southeastern 69, Zionsville 56

Homestead 59, Ft. Wayne North 14

Indian Creek 46, Northview 29

Indpls Park Tudor 69, Christel House Manual 8

Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Martinsville 41

Kenwood, Ill. 51, LaPorte LaLumiere 39

Kokomo 53, Richmond 38

Lafayette Jeff 56, Marion 21

Lake Central 57, Valparaiso 53

Lake Station 65, Hanover Central 44

Lebanon 48, N. Montgomery 21

Leo 46, E. Noble 18

McCutcheon 67, Anderson 52

Michigan City 52, LaPorte 20

Mooresville 54, Plainfield 41

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55, Greenfield 19

N. Putnam 42, Owen Valley 39

N. White 42, N. Newton 18

Northridge 61, Mishawaka 53

Norwell 90, New Haven 22

Pendleton Hts. 69, Connersville 26

Phalen 67, Anderson Prep Academy 52

Pioneer 70, W. Central 33

Portage 45, Merrillville 21

S. Bend Clay 36, S. Bend Riley 22

S. Bend Washington 63, Jimtown 33

S. Putnam 43, Eminence 40

Sheridan 72, Delphi 52

Southwestern (Shelby) 43, Edinburgh 40

Sullivan 59, Cloverdale 19

Triton Central 53, Tri-West 32

Warren Central 45, Lawrence Central 38

Yorktown 69, New Castle 56

Hoosier Conference Playoffs

Championship

Twin Lakes 65, Northwestern 48

Fifth Place

Benton Central 64, Western 58

Ninth Place

Rensselaer 49, Cass 25

Seventh Place

W. Lafayette 55, Tipton 48

Third Place

Lafayette Catholic 48, Hamilton Hts. 35

Porter County Tournament

Semifinal

Kouts 35, Tri-Township 23

S. Central (Union Mills) 47, Washington Twp. 35

