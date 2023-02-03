Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 3, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from Friday night's girls sectional semifinal games across Indiana.
Class 4A
1. Lake Central
Munster 59, Lake Central 34
2. Lowell
Portage 56, Hobart 41
3. Plymouth
S. Bend Washington 77, S. Bend Adams 30
4. Concord
Northridge 54, Goshen 42
5. DeKalb
Ft. Wayne Snider 50, DeKalb 36
6. Huntington North
Huntington North 55, New Haven 11
7. Lafayette Jeff
Lafayette Harrison 49, Kokomo 31
8. Noblesville
Fishers 67, Noblesville 64, 2OT
9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 29, Pendleton Hts. 25
10. Lawrence Central
Lawrence North 42, Indpls Cathedral 36
11. Southport
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Indpls Pike 45
12. Terre Haute South
Avon 66, Terre Haute South 47
13. Bloomington South
Mooresville 61, Martinsville 23
14. Shelbyville
Franklin 66, Whiteland 43
15. Bedford North Lawrence
Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Jeffersonville 50
16. Evansville Harrison
Jasper 43, Evansville Reitz 33
Class 3A
17. Griffith
Highland 63, Boone Grove 28
18. Bremen
Glenn 39, Knox 30
19. Mishawaka Marian
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, S. Bend Clay 54
20. Fairfield
Fairfield 55, W. Noble 6
21. Ft. Wayne Concordia
Woodlan 45, Heritage 34
22. Benton Central
Twin Lakes 68, W. Lafayette 61, 2OT
23. Norwell
Norwell 70, Peru 25
24. Hamilton Heights
Hamilton Hts. 58, Jay Co. 47
25. Lebanon
Cascade 57, Lebanon 38
26. Owen Valley
Northview 49, Brown Co. 43
27. Indpls Brebeuf
Heritage Christian 65, Indpls Shortridge 24
28. Speedway
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43, Speedway 40
29. Rushville
Lawrenceburg 49, Connersville 37
30. Corydon
Scottsburg 71, Madison 56
31. Princeton
Southridge 52, Vincennes 44
Class 2A
34. N. Judson
S. Central (Union Mills) 70, S. Bend Career Academy 11
35. Central Noble
Westview 39, Fremont 30, OT
36. Cass
N. Miami 49, Winamac 31
37. Bluffton
Adams Central 57, Bluffton 50
38. Lafayette Catholic
Lafayette Catholic 69, Seeger 36
39. Blackford
Eastbrook 59, Elwood 5
40. Wapahani
Lapel 58, Alexandria 56
41. Hagerstown
Shenandoah 43, Knightstown 33
43. University
University 77, Sheridan 44
44. Greencastle
Greencastle 59, Cloverdale 37
45. Switzerland Co.
Hauser 53, Milan 46
46. Austin
Brownstown 30, Providence 28
47. Eastern (Greene)
Paoli 60, Sullivan 29
48. Forest Park
S. Spencer 58, Perry Central 39
Class 1A
50. Culver
Triton 45, Michigan City Marquette 30
51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk
Bethany Christian 33, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 32
53. Southern Wells
Lakeland Christian 63, Southern Wells 33
54. Attica
Faith Christian 55, Attica 39
55. Tri-Central
Tri-Central 65, Daleville 28
56. Randolph Southern
Blue River 52, Randolph Southern 45
57. Bloomfield
N. Central (Farmersburg) 79, Union (Dugger) 31
58. Bethesda Christian
Indiana Math and Science Academy 32, Traders Point Christian 13
59. Eminence
Eminence 45, Indpls Lutheran 25
60. Southwestern (Shelby)
Jac-Cen-Del 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 27
61. Borden
Borden 60, W. Washington 32
62. Rising Sun
Trinity Lutheran 67, Crothersville 8
63. Springs Valley
Springs Valley 53, Vincennes Rivet 34
64. Tecumseh
Tecumseh 73, Cannelton 22