HS Basketball

Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 3, 2023

Final scores from Friday night's girls sectional basketball tournaments across Indiana.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from Friday night's girls sectional semifinal games across Indiana.

Class 4A

1. Lake Central

Munster 59, Lake Central 34

2. Lowell

Portage 56, Hobart 41

3. Plymouth

S. Bend Washington 77, S. Bend Adams 30

4. Concord

Northridge 54, Goshen 42

5. DeKalb

Ft. Wayne Snider 50, DeKalb 36

6. Huntington North

Huntington North 55, New Haven 11

7. Lafayette Jeff

Lafayette Harrison 49, Kokomo 31

8. Noblesville

Fishers 67, Noblesville 64, 2OT

9. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 29, Pendleton Hts. 25

10. Lawrence Central

Lawrence North 42, Indpls Cathedral 36

11. Southport

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Indpls Pike 45

12. Terre Haute South

Avon 66, Terre Haute South 47

13. Bloomington South

Mooresville 61, Martinsville 23

14. Shelbyville

Franklin 66, Whiteland 43

15. Bedford North Lawrence

Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Jeffersonville 50

16. Evansville Harrison

Jasper 43, Evansville Reitz 33

Class 3A

17. Griffith

Highland 63, Boone Grove 28

18. Bremen

Glenn 39, Knox 30

19. Mishawaka Marian

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, S. Bend Clay 54

20. Fairfield

Fairfield 55, W. Noble 6

21. Ft. Wayne Concordia

Woodlan 45, Heritage 34

22. Benton Central

Twin Lakes 68, W. Lafayette 61, 2OT

23. Norwell

Norwell 70, Peru 25

24. Hamilton Heights

Hamilton Hts. 58, Jay Co. 47

25. Lebanon

Cascade 57, Lebanon 38

26. Owen Valley

Northview 49, Brown Co. 43

27. Indpls Brebeuf

Heritage Christian 65, Indpls Shortridge 24

28. Speedway

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43, Speedway 40

29. Rushville

Lawrenceburg 49, Connersville 37

30. Corydon

Scottsburg 71, Madison 56

31. Princeton

Southridge 52, Vincennes 44

Class 2A

34. N. Judson

S. Central (Union Mills) 70, S. Bend Career Academy 11

35. Central Noble

Westview 39, Fremont 30, OT

36. Cass

N. Miami 49, Winamac 31

37. Bluffton

Adams Central 57, Bluffton 50

38. Lafayette Catholic

Lafayette Catholic 69, Seeger 36

39. Blackford

Eastbrook 59, Elwood 5

40. Wapahani

Lapel 58, Alexandria 56

41. Hagerstown

Shenandoah 43, Knightstown 33

43. University

University 77, Sheridan 44

44. Greencastle

Greencastle 59, Cloverdale 37

45. Switzerland Co.

Hauser 53, Milan 46

46. Austin

Brownstown 30, Providence 28

47. Eastern (Greene)

Paoli 60, Sullivan 29

48. Forest Park

S. Spencer 58, Perry Central 39

Class 1A

50. Culver

Triton 45, Michigan City Marquette 30

51. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk

Bethany Christian 33, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 32

53. Southern Wells

Lakeland Christian 63, Southern Wells 33

54. Attica

Faith Christian 55, Attica 39

55. Tri-Central

Tri-Central 65, Daleville 28

56. Randolph Southern

Blue River 52, Randolph Southern 45

57. Bloomfield

N. Central (Farmersburg) 79, Union (Dugger) 31

58. Bethesda Christian

Indiana Math and Science Academy 32, Traders Point Christian 13

59. Eminence

Eminence 45, Indpls Lutheran 25

60. Southwestern (Shelby)

Jac-Cen-Del 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 27

61. Borden

Borden 60, W. Washington 32

62. Rising Sun

Trinity Lutheran 67, Crothersville 8

63. Springs Valley

Springs Valley 53, Vincennes Rivet 34

64. Tecumseh

Tecumseh 73, Cannelton 22

