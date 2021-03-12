x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Basketball

Operation Basketball: Cathedral 63, Brebeuf 61 OT

Cathedral slips past Brebeuf in overtime Friday night on Operation Basketball.

INDIANAPOLIS — They needed extra time Friday night but Cathedral came away with a 63-61 OT win over Brebeuf on Operation Basketball.

Senior Tayshawn Comer hit the game-winner as the clock ran out.

Click on the media player for highlights.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Operation Basketball: Cathedral 63, Brebeuf 61 OT