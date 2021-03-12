Operation Basketball: Cathedral 63, Brebeuf 61 OT

INDIANAPOLIS — They needed extra time Friday night but Cathedral came away with a 63-61 OT win over Brebeuf on Operation Basketball.
Senior Tayshawn Comer hit the game-winner as the clock ran out.
Click on the media player for highlights.
