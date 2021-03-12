Operation Basketball: Carmel 72, Lawrence Central 43

The Bears kept pace early, but Carmel pulled away for a 72-43 win on Operation Baskeball.

Lawrence Central hosted the defending Class 4A state champion Carmel Greyhounds Friday night on Operation Basketball.

It was the first Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference game of the season for the teams.

The Bears kept pace early, but Carmel pulled away for a 72-43 win.

