Operation Basketball: Brownsburg 62 Westfield 51

The win moves the Bulldogs' season record to 15-1.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield has been playing some great basketball this season, but could they stop No. 3 Brownsburg Friday night on Operation Basketball?

Brownsburg's Kanon Catchings helped lead the Bulldogs to a 10-point halftime lead, but the Shamrocks dug in. Baskets by Westfield's Charles Farrell soon cut the Brownsburg lead to four.

The Bulldogs settled down and rebuilt the lead to nine before the end of the third.

Brownsburg ran to a 16-point lead in the final quarter, but saw it dissolve to just four, thanks to a Shamrocks run.