Operation Basketball: Brownsburg 57, Fishers 51

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Fishers was on the road Friday night on Operation Basketball, facing 13-1 Brownsburg.
The game was tied after the first quarter, but the third-ranked Bulldogs got rolling after that. They had a 10-point lead going into halftime.
The Tigers cut the lead to five midway through the third quarter, thanks to some timely three-point shooting. Brownsburg led by a single point heading into the final period.
The Bulldogs finished strong, though, and a 13-0 run helped them to a 57-51 final.