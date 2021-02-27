Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 26, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL
Batesville 52, Union Co. 42
Bellmont 47, Jay Co. 35
Cowan 68, Southern Wells 54
Daleville 69, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 22
Delta 70, Muncie Burris 39
Ev. Day 66, Brown Co. 44
Frankfort 55, Delphi 43
Hanover Central 63, Hammond Gavit 55
Huntington North 67, Kokomo 34
Indpls Park Tudor 64, Crawfordsville 61
Monroe Central 66, Randolph Southern 51
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Yorktown 46
New Albany 56, Bloomington North 41
Riverton Parke 79, Union (Dugger) 54
Shenandoah 44, Wapahani 40
Tri-West 75, Indpls Ritter 71
Vincennes Rivet 66, Washington Catholic 26
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A State Championship
Linton-Stockton 63, Tipton 25