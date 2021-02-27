x
Breaking News
13 WTHR Indianapolis

HS Basketball

Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 26, 2021

High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Batesville 52, Union Co. 42

Bellmont 47, Jay Co. 35

Cowan 68, Southern Wells 54

Daleville 69, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 22

Delta 70, Muncie Burris 39

Ev. Day 66, Brown Co. 44

Frankfort 55, Delphi 43

Hanover Central 63, Hammond Gavit 55

Huntington North 67, Kokomo 34

Indpls Park Tudor 64, Crawfordsville 61

Monroe Central 66, Randolph Southern 51

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Yorktown 46

New Albany 56, Bloomington North 41

Riverton Parke 79, Union (Dugger) 54

Shenandoah 44, Wapahani 40

Tri-West 75, Indpls Ritter 71

Vincennes Rivet 66, Washington Catholic 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A State Championship
Linton-Stockton 63, Tipton 25