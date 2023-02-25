Operation Basketball: Ben Davis 78, Arsenal Tech 54

The Giants traveled to Tech Friday hoping to preserve an unblemished season record.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Davis was going for a perfect regular-season record Friday night on Operation Basketball.

The Giants - at 25-0, the state's only undefeated boys team - traveled to Arsenal Tech to take on the upset-minded Titans.

Consecutive baskets from long range helped Ben Davis to a 3-point lead at the end of the first quarter. They stretched the advantage to 11 a short time later.

Tech made another comeback, getting to within striking distance after a three-pointer by Alexander Harris, but the Giants led by a dozen at halftime.

The second half saw more of the same from Ben Davis, including sharp perimeter shooting by Sheridan Sharp.

In the end, it was the Giants getting that 26th win, 78-54.