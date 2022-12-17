Operation Basketball: Ben Davis 58, Warren Central 47

INDIANAPOLIS — Top-ranked and unbeaten Ben Davis had a Friday night matchup with Warren Central, and fans were treated to a great game.
The pairing is an annual tradition that goes back 94 years, east side against west side.
The Giants (8-0) started out red hot, as Mark Zachery hit a couple of quick threes. Ben Davis established an early 13-point lead.
Warren (3-2) battled back, closing to within two in the first half, but a strong defensive showing by Ben Davis led to a nine-point halftime lead.
The Giants opened the second half by pounding the ball inside, and in the end, it was a Ben Davis win, 58-47.