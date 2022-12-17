Operation Basketball: Ben Davis 58, Warren Central 47

The undefeated Giants squared off against their crosstown rivals Friday night on Operation Basketball.

INDIANAPOLIS — Top-ranked and unbeaten Ben Davis had a Friday night matchup with Warren Central, and fans were treated to a great game.

The pairing is an annual tradition that goes back 94 years, east side against west side.

The Giants (8-0) started out red hot, as Mark Zachery hit a couple of quick threes. Ben Davis established an early 13-point lead.

We had fun watching The great west side vs east side rivalry….the highlights are coming up on @WTHRcom https://t.co/PkX41HmexA — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) December 17, 2022

Warren (3-2) battled back, closing to within two in the first half, but a strong defensive showing by Ben Davis led to a nine-point halftime lead.