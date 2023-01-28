Operation Basketball: Ben Davis 46 Carmel 45

The Giants get their 21st win of the season Friday night on Operation Basketball.

CARMEL, Ind. — The undefeated Ben Davis Giants have taken everybody's best this season, but could Carmel take them down at home Friday night on Operation Basketball?

The Greyhounds were up by three at the break.

Ben Davis' Shaun Arnold opened the second half with a three-pointer that tied the game, and by the end of the third quarter, the Giants had a one point advantage.

That lead soon grew to six, but Carmel had a final quarter surge. Senior Sam Orme dropped back-to-back threes to put the Greyhounds up by two with 4:00 left in the game.