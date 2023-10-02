Kokomo's Flory Bidunga excels in sport he only recently took up

Wildkats coach John Peckinpaugh calls Bidunga "extremely coachable" and says he has a bright future.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo's Memorial Gymnasium has seen some amazing players come through its doors since it opened in 1949.

This season, the talent is off the charts.

You can't miss Flory Bidunga, the 6-foot, 9-inch kid with a big smile. He has a ton of talent and potential.

Bidunga grew up on the other side of the globe.

"I grew up in Kinshasa, yeah, that's the capitol of Congo," Bidunga said.

He traveled 7,000 miles from home to be part of Kokomo High School's International Program. He speaks five languages, takes college-prep classes - and he just discovered he's pretty good at basketball.

"I was playing soccer, but when I played basketball, I just feel like that was for me, and so I would enjoy doing that," he said.

He's a natural at the game. Bidunga is already ranked fourth in the country for next year's graduating class. Every college in America knows about him, and some have made offers.

"I would say between 19 or 18, something like that, yeah," said Bidunga.

There are six seniors on this team and they have embraced their new star player. His coach says he can't believe how Flory has grown in two short seasons.

"That first workout, he's just extremely coachable," said Coach John Peckinpaugh. "You don't have to tell him - even with the language barrier - you didn't have to tell him things twice. He usually just corrected himself and he got better every day and that continues to be the case today, so as long as he keeps that in his work ethic, he's going to have a really bright future."

He's learned the language and about Indiana's passion for high school basketball.

He wants to win a state title for his adopted home, and then he'll figure out where to play college basketball.