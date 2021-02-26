x
Boys' high school basketball scores - Feb. 25, 2021

High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — High school boys' basketball scores from around Indiana on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Batesville 54, Shelbyville 51

Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Jasper 55, OT

Benton Central 75, Attica 38

Bloomington South 61, Northview 35

Caston 62, N. Miami 38

Charlestown 74, Christian Academy 60

Churubusco 81, Garrett 38

Columbia City 39, E. Noble 31

Crothersville 60, Madison Shawe 54

Daleville 71, Southern Wells 57

Delta 46, Oak Hill 39

Eastern (Greene) 55, Edgewood 53, OT

Eastern (Greentown) 64, Carroll (Flora) 53

Edinburgh 74, Brown Co. 41

Ev. Central 43, Ev. Memorial 40

Ev. Mater Dei 52, Ev. Harrison 49

Evansville Christian 57, Dubois 48

Franklin Central 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 50

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 95, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53

Gibson Southern 46, N. Posey 35

Hanover Central 61, N. Newton 33

Illiana Christian 63, River Forest 59, OT

Indpls Lutheran 60, Bethesda Christian 43

Indpls Manual 65, Christel House Academy 58

Indpls Scecina 79, Cascade 78

Lawrence Central 71, Southport 48

Lawrenceburg 54, Oldenburg 43

Liberty Christian 71, Tri-Central 59

Linton 54, N. Putnam 38

Loogootee 53, N. Knox 40

Madison 57, Switzerland Co. 36

Mishawaka Marian 85, Michigan City Marquette 56

Munster 70, Victory Christian Academy 45

N. Decatur 60, Rushville 42

N. Judson 45, Culver 39

N. White 65, Faith Christian 38

New Haven 57, Ft. Wayne South 43

Oregon-Davis 57, Bremen 39

Princeton 67, Tecumseh 48

Richmond 70, Franklin Co. 44

S. Bend Washington 63, Kokomo 59

S. Central (Union Mills) 64, S. Bend Career Academy 31

S. Dearborn 72, Hauser 41

S. Knox 55, Wood Memorial 44

S. Spencer 52, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46

S. Vermillion 70, Shakamak 67, 2OT

Southridge 42, Boonville 24

Springs Valley 69, Cannelton 44

Taylor 82, Elwood 54

Terre Haute South 86, Riverton Parke 59

Tipton 71, Lapel 47

Trinity Lutheran 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 37

Union (Dugger) 53, Washington Catholic 36

University 48, Indpls Chatard 33

Vincennes 61, Pike Central 49

W. Vigo 51, Fountain Central 41

Waldron 67, Indiana Deaf 49

White River Valley 47, Vincennes Rivet 31

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 49, Cornerstone Christian 40

Yorktown 68, Pendleton Hts. 64