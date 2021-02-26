Boys' high school basketball scores - Feb. 25, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — High school boys' basketball scores from around Indiana on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
Batesville 54, Shelbyville 51
Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Jasper 55, OT
Benton Central 75, Attica 38
Bloomington South 61, Northview 35
Caston 62, N. Miami 38
Charlestown 74, Christian Academy 60
Churubusco 81, Garrett 38
Columbia City 39, E. Noble 31
Crothersville 60, Madison Shawe 54
Daleville 71, Southern Wells 57
Delta 46, Oak Hill 39
Eastern (Greene) 55, Edgewood 53, OT
Eastern (Greentown) 64, Carroll (Flora) 53
Edinburgh 74, Brown Co. 41
Ev. Central 43, Ev. Memorial 40
Ev. Mater Dei 52, Ev. Harrison 49
Evansville Christian 57, Dubois 48
Franklin Central 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 50
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 95, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53
Gibson Southern 46, N. Posey 35
Hanover Central 61, N. Newton 33
Illiana Christian 63, River Forest 59, OT
Indpls Lutheran 60, Bethesda Christian 43
Indpls Manual 65, Christel House Academy 58
Indpls Scecina 79, Cascade 78
Lawrence Central 71, Southport 48
Lawrenceburg 54, Oldenburg 43
Liberty Christian 71, Tri-Central 59
Linton 54, N. Putnam 38
Loogootee 53, N. Knox 40
Madison 57, Switzerland Co. 36
Mishawaka Marian 85, Michigan City Marquette 56
Munster 70, Victory Christian Academy 45
N. Decatur 60, Rushville 42
N. Judson 45, Culver 39
N. White 65, Faith Christian 38
New Haven 57, Ft. Wayne South 43
Oregon-Davis 57, Bremen 39
Princeton 67, Tecumseh 48
Richmond 70, Franklin Co. 44
S. Bend Washington 63, Kokomo 59
S. Central (Union Mills) 64, S. Bend Career Academy 31
S. Dearborn 72, Hauser 41
S. Knox 55, Wood Memorial 44
S. Spencer 52, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46
S. Vermillion 70, Shakamak 67, 2OT
Southridge 42, Boonville 24
Springs Valley 69, Cannelton 44
Taylor 82, Elwood 54
Terre Haute South 86, Riverton Parke 59
Tipton 71, Lapel 47
Trinity Lutheran 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 37
Union (Dugger) 53, Washington Catholic 36
University 48, Indpls Chatard 33
Vincennes 61, Pike Central 49
W. Vigo 51, Fountain Central 41
Waldron 67, Indiana Deaf 49
White River Valley 47, Vincennes Rivet 31
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 49, Cornerstone Christian 40
Yorktown 68, Pendleton Hts. 64