Friday's Operation Basketball scores - December 9, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from across Indiana on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
BOYS SCORES
Alexandria 57, Blackford 49
Anderson 70, Indpls Tech 59
Angola 48, Garrett 29
Barr-Reeve 53, Springs Valley 39
Batesville 50, Lawrenceburg 37
Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Columbus East 48
Bethesda Christian 51, Indpls Ritter 50, OT
Bloomfield 69, Clay City 53
Bloomington North 65, Mooresville 44
Blue River 57, Cowan 44
Boonville 76, Tecumseh 67
Borden 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47
Brownsburg 62, Indpls Pike 29
Brownstown 71, Scottsburg 48
Carroll (Flora) 68, Caston 43
Cass 69, Hamilton Hts. 64
Central Christian 57, Christel House Manual 49
Charlestown 61, Clarksville 59
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.), Ill. 75, Hammond Noll 41
Christian Academy 53, Rock Creek Academy 52
Churubusco 52, S. Adams 28
Clinton Prairie 64, Delphi 55
Covington 65, Attica 8
Culver Academy 58, Lafayette Catholic 25
Daleville 39, Centerville 36
Danville 71, Southmont 36
Decatur Central 58, Indpls Roncalli 51
Eastern (Greentown) 69, Tri-Central 60
Eastern (Pekin) 75, Crawford Co. 61
Eastern Hancock 55, Northeastern 45
Elkhart 52, S. Bend Adams 50
Ev. Day 74, Tell City 38
Evansville Bosse 64, Princeton 51
Evansville Harrison 58, Castle 55
Evansville Memorial 57, Jasper 53
Evansville North 67, Gibson Southern 61
Evansville Reitz 64, Evansville Mater Dei 52
Fountain Central 69, Riverton Parke 19
Frankfort 66, Tri-West 43
Franklin 43, Greenwood 40
Franklin Co. 34, Rushville 32
Frankton 62, Eastbrook 39
Fremont 90, Hamilton 31
Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51
Ft. Wayne North 77, Ft. Wayne South 63
Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 18
Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Ft. Wayne Snider 57
Hagerstown 69, Union Co. 66
Hamilton Southeastern 57, Indpls N. Central 54
Hammond Central 50, Gary West 37
Hanover Central 54, River Forest 39
Harlan Christian 59, Tol. Horizon Science, Ohio 29
Hebron 61, Tri-Township 35
Henryville 65, Austin 62
Heritage Hills 51, N. Posey 46
Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48
Indian Creek 63, Cloverdale 18
Indpls Ben Davis 64, Franklin Central 47
Indpls Brebeuf 58, Indpls Shortridge 28
Indpls Chatard 58, Heritage Christian 55
Indpls Lutheran 46, Cascade 35
Indpls Park Tudor 72, Parke Heritage 47
Indpls Perry Meridian 48, Whiteland 44
Indpls Tindley 100, Eminence 44
Jac-Cen-Del 67, Madison Shawe 36
Jeffersonville 53, Seymour 38
Jennings Co. 73, E. Central 43
Knightstown 51, Cambridge City 50
Kokomo 72, McCutcheon 38
Kouts 71, S. Central (Union Mills) 31
LaVille 48, Winamac 42
Lafayette Harrison 45, Lafayette Jeff 42
Lake Station 75, Wheeler 31
Lakeland Christian 55, Bluffton 43
Lebanon 56, Western Boone 49
Linton 71, Mitchell 34
Loogootee 61, Forest Park 56
Madison-Grant 61, Elwood 45
Marion 63, Richmond 61
Mishawaka 62, S. Bend Riley 57
Mishawaka Marian 64, Plymouth 44
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Pendleton Hts. 50
Muncie Central 55, Logansport 53
Munster 61, E. Chicago Central 51
N. Daviess 65, N. Central (Farmersburg) 41
N. Decatur 79, Edinburgh 50
N. Judson 65, Rochester 45
N. Newton 49, Highland 48
New Albany 44, Floyd Central 40
New Castle 50, Shelbyville 38
New Palestine 53, Greenfield 46
New Prairie 42, Bremen 41
Noblesville 45, Carmel 42
Northview 67, W. Vigo 45
Oak Hill 63, Mississinewa 39
Orleans 45, Dubois 42
Owen Valley 80, Brown Co. 37
Penn 78, Concord 47
Perry Central 42, Wood Memorial 30
Peru 69, Southwood 64, OT
Plainfield 66, Martinsville 43
Providence 56, Lanesville 26
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 73, Indpls Herron 29
Rensselaer 69, N. White 31
Rising Sun 66, Switzerland Co. 57
Rossville 61, Frontier 29
S. Bend Washington 79, S. Bend Clay 39
S. Dearborn 65, Madison 53
S. Decatur 62, Milan 46
S. Knox 41, Southridge 40
S. Putnam 38, Greencastle 37
S. Ripley 56, Hauser 43
S. Spencer 54, Washington 37
S. Vermillion 45, Edgewood 37
Seeger 64, N. Montgomery 50
Shakamak 46, N. Knox 43
Shenandoah 45, Tri 36
Sheridan 70, Clinton Central 36
Shoals 54, White River Valley 28
Silver Creek 47, N. Harrison 37
Southport 51, Bloomington South 50
Southwestern (Hanover) 69, New Washington 42
Speedway 68, Monrovia 65
Sullivan 71, N. Putnam 47
Taylor 59, Northwestern 51, OT
Tipton 57, Western 42
Traders Point Christian 66, N. Vermillion 34
Triton 63, Pioneer 31
Triton Central 54, Greensburg 51
Twin Lakes 50, Tri-County 42
University 73, Indpls Scecina 39
Valparaiso 46, Lowell 21
Vincennes Rivet 53, Washington Catholic 43
W. Lafayette 74, Crawfordsville 46
Wabash 77, Maconaquah 68
Waldron 46, Morristown 45
Wapahani 53, Lapel 32
Wes-Del 73, Union (Modoc) 15
Westville 51, Boone Grove 23
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 58, LaPorte LaLumiere 56
Winchester 64, Union City 32
Yorktown 49, Delta 39
Zionsville 43, Lawrence Central 39, OT
GIRLS SCORES
Bellmont 53, E. Noble 22
Blackford 53, Alexandria 44
Blue River 68, Cowan 40
Bluffton 42, Woodlan 34
Bremen 63, New Prairie 54
Calumet 51, Gary 21st Century 32
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 68, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41
Central Noble 65, Westview 30
Chesterton 38, Portage 35
Columbia City 82, Norwell 66
Connersville 51, Hagerstown 23
Corydon 55, Salem 21
Culver Academy 49, Argos 46
Danville 65, Southmont 18
Eastbrook 44, Frankton 43, OT
Eastside 50, Prairie Hts. 17
Elkhart 63, S. Bend Adams 33
Eminence 51, Indpls Tindley 42
Fairfield 59, Lakeland 33
Fishers 55, Noblesville 47
Franklin 59, Greenwood 28
Ft. Wayne North 55, Ft. Wayne South 32
Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 18
Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43
Glenn 50, S. Bend Riley 11
Greencastle 56, S. Putnam 39
Greenfield 52, New Palestine 28
Hamilton Southeastern 73, Avon 42
Heritage 51, Southern Wells 32
Heritage Christian 62, Indpls Chatard 55
Homestead 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21
Huntington North 54, New Haven 18
Indian Creek 62, Cloverdale 15
Indiana Math and Science Academy 50, Horizon Christian 18
Indpls Attucks 55, Christel House Manual 17
Indpls Ritter 95, Bethesda Christian 20
Jay Co. 62, Adams Central 44
Jimtown 52, S. Bend St. Joseph's 46
Kankakee Valley 53, Hobart 52
Knox 61, Oregon-Davis 48
LaVille 54, Winamac 27
Lake Central 61, Michigan City 27
Lebanon 49, Western Boone 33
Leo 37, DeKalb 31
Logansport 62, Muncie Central 42
Manchester 46, Whitko 30
McCutcheon 38, Kokomo 35
Merrillville 55, LaPorte 20
Mishawaka Marian 52, Penn 51
Morristown 62, Waldron 38
Munster 63, Lowell 35
NorthWood 45, Mishawaka 44
Northview 46, W. Vigo 25
Northwestern 75, Taylor 14
Shelbyville 76, New Castle 41
Speedway 52, Monrovia 45, OT
Sullivan 66, N. Putnam 23
Tippecanoe Valley 44, N. Miami 38
Tri-Central 66, Eastern (Greentown) 28
Tri-Township 46, Hebron 23
Tri-West 58, Frankfort 33
University 46, Muncie Burris 17
Valparaiso 59, Crown Point 27
W. Noble 50, Churubusco 42
Wawasee 52, Goshen 41
Westville 39, Boone Grove 34
Zionsville 43, Westfield 39