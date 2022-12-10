Friday's Operation Basketball scores - December 9, 2022

BOYS SCORES

Alexandria 57, Blackford 49



Anderson 70, Indpls Tech 59



Angola 48, Garrett 29



Barr-Reeve 53, Springs Valley 39



Batesville 50, Lawrenceburg 37



Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Columbus East 48



Bethesda Christian 51, Indpls Ritter 50, OT



Bloomfield 69, Clay City 53



Bloomington North 65, Mooresville 44



Blue River 57, Cowan 44



Boonville 76, Tecumseh 67



Borden 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47



Brownsburg 62, Indpls Pike 29



Brownstown 71, Scottsburg 48



Carroll (Flora) 68, Caston 43



Cass 69, Hamilton Hts. 64



Central Christian 57, Christel House Manual 49



Charlestown 61, Clarksville 59



Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.), Ill. 75, Hammond Noll 41



Christian Academy 53, Rock Creek Academy 52



Churubusco 52, S. Adams 28



Clinton Prairie 64, Delphi 55



Covington 65, Attica 8



Culver Academy 58, Lafayette Catholic 25



Daleville 39, Centerville 36



Danville 71, Southmont 36



Decatur Central 58, Indpls Roncalli 51



Eastern (Greentown) 69, Tri-Central 60



Eastern (Pekin) 75, Crawford Co. 61



Eastern Hancock 55, Northeastern 45



Elkhart 52, S. Bend Adams 50



Ev. Day 74, Tell City 38



Evansville Bosse 64, Princeton 51



Evansville Harrison 58, Castle 55



Evansville Memorial 57, Jasper 53



Evansville North 67, Gibson Southern 61



Evansville Reitz 64, Evansville Mater Dei 52



Fountain Central 69, Riverton Parke 19



Frankfort 66, Tri-West 43



Franklin 43, Greenwood 40



Franklin Co. 34, Rushville 32



Frankton 62, Eastbrook 39



Fremont 90, Hamilton 31



Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51



Ft. Wayne North 77, Ft. Wayne South 63



Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 18



Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Ft. Wayne Snider 57



Hagerstown 69, Union Co. 66



Hamilton Southeastern 57, Indpls N. Central 54



Hammond Central 50, Gary West 37



Hanover Central 54, River Forest 39



Harlan Christian 59, Tol. Horizon Science, Ohio 29



Hebron 61, Tri-Township 35



Henryville 65, Austin 62



Heritage Hills 51, N. Posey 46



Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48



Indian Creek 63, Cloverdale 18



Indpls Ben Davis 64, Franklin Central 47



Indpls Brebeuf 58, Indpls Shortridge 28



Indpls Chatard 58, Heritage Christian 55



Indpls Lutheran 46, Cascade 35



Indpls Park Tudor 72, Parke Heritage 47



Indpls Perry Meridian 48, Whiteland 44



Indpls Tindley 100, Eminence 44



Jac-Cen-Del 67, Madison Shawe 36



Jeffersonville 53, Seymour 38



Jennings Co. 73, E. Central 43



Knightstown 51, Cambridge City 50



Kokomo 72, McCutcheon 38



Kouts 71, S. Central (Union Mills) 31



LaVille 48, Winamac 42



Lafayette Harrison 45, Lafayette Jeff 42



Lake Station 75, Wheeler 31



Lakeland Christian 55, Bluffton 43



Lebanon 56, Western Boone 49



Linton 71, Mitchell 34



Loogootee 61, Forest Park 56



Madison-Grant 61, Elwood 45



Marion 63, Richmond 61



Mishawaka 62, S. Bend Riley 57



Mishawaka Marian 64, Plymouth 44



Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Pendleton Hts. 50



Muncie Central 55, Logansport 53



Munster 61, E. Chicago Central 51



N. Daviess 65, N. Central (Farmersburg) 41



N. Decatur 79, Edinburgh 50



N. Judson 65, Rochester 45



N. Newton 49, Highland 48



New Albany 44, Floyd Central 40



New Castle 50, Shelbyville 38



New Palestine 53, Greenfield 46



New Prairie 42, Bremen 41



Noblesville 45, Carmel 42



Northview 67, W. Vigo 45



Oak Hill 63, Mississinewa 39



Orleans 45, Dubois 42



Owen Valley 80, Brown Co. 37



Penn 78, Concord 47



Perry Central 42, Wood Memorial 30



Peru 69, Southwood 64, OT



Plainfield 66, Martinsville 43



Providence 56, Lanesville 26



Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 73, Indpls Herron 29



Rensselaer 69, N. White 31



Rising Sun 66, Switzerland Co. 57



Rossville 61, Frontier 29



S. Bend Washington 79, S. Bend Clay 39



S. Dearborn 65, Madison 53



S. Decatur 62, Milan 46



S. Knox 41, Southridge 40



S. Putnam 38, Greencastle 37



S. Ripley 56, Hauser 43



S. Spencer 54, Washington 37



S. Vermillion 45, Edgewood 37



Seeger 64, N. Montgomery 50



Shakamak 46, N. Knox 43



Shenandoah 45, Tri 36



Sheridan 70, Clinton Central 36



Shoals 54, White River Valley 28



Silver Creek 47, N. Harrison 37



Southport 51, Bloomington South 50



Southwestern (Hanover) 69, New Washington 42



Speedway 68, Monrovia 65



Sullivan 71, N. Putnam 47



Taylor 59, Northwestern 51, OT



Tipton 57, Western 42



Traders Point Christian 66, N. Vermillion 34



Triton 63, Pioneer 31



Triton Central 54, Greensburg 51



Twin Lakes 50, Tri-County 42



University 73, Indpls Scecina 39



Valparaiso 46, Lowell 21



Vincennes Rivet 53, Washington Catholic 43



W. Lafayette 74, Crawfordsville 46



Wabash 77, Maconaquah 68



Waldron 46, Morristown 45



Wapahani 53, Lapel 32



Wes-Del 73, Union (Modoc) 15



Westville 51, Boone Grove 23



Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 58, LaPorte LaLumiere 56



Winchester 64, Union City 32



Yorktown 49, Delta 39



Zionsville 43, Lawrence Central 39, OT