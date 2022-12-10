x
HS Basketball

Friday's Operation Basketball scores - December 9, 2022

High school boys and girls basketball scores from around Indiana.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from across Indiana on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

BOYS SCORES

Alexandria 57, Blackford 49

Anderson 70, Indpls Tech 59

Angola 48, Garrett 29

Barr-Reeve 53, Springs Valley 39

Batesville 50, Lawrenceburg 37

Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Columbus East 48

Bethesda Christian 51, Indpls Ritter 50, OT

Bloomfield 69, Clay City 53

Bloomington North 65, Mooresville 44

Blue River 57, Cowan 44

Boonville 76, Tecumseh 67

Borden 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47

Brownsburg 62, Indpls Pike 29

Brownstown 71, Scottsburg 48

Carroll (Flora) 68, Caston 43

Cass 69, Hamilton Hts. 64

Central Christian 57, Christel House Manual 49

Charlestown 61, Clarksville 59

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.), Ill. 75, Hammond Noll 41

Christian Academy 53, Rock Creek Academy 52

Churubusco 52, S. Adams 28

Clinton Prairie 64, Delphi 55

Covington 65, Attica 8

Culver Academy 58, Lafayette Catholic 25

Daleville 39, Centerville 36

Danville 71, Southmont 36

Decatur Central 58, Indpls Roncalli 51

Eastern (Greentown) 69, Tri-Central 60

Eastern (Pekin) 75, Crawford Co. 61

Eastern Hancock 55, Northeastern 45

Elkhart 52, S. Bend Adams 50

Ev. Day 74, Tell City 38

Evansville Bosse 64, Princeton 51

Evansville Harrison 58, Castle 55

Evansville Memorial 57, Jasper 53

Evansville North 67, Gibson Southern 61

Evansville Reitz 64, Evansville Mater Dei 52

Fountain Central 69, Riverton Parke 19

Frankfort 66, Tri-West 43

Franklin 43, Greenwood 40

Franklin Co. 34, Rushville 32

Frankton 62, Eastbrook 39

Fremont 90, Hamilton 31

Ft. Wayne Concordia 52, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51

Ft. Wayne North 77, Ft. Wayne South 63

Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 18

Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Ft. Wayne Snider 57

Hagerstown 69, Union Co. 66

Hamilton Southeastern 57, Indpls N. Central 54

Hammond Central 50, Gary West 37

Hanover Central 54, River Forest 39

Harlan Christian 59, Tol. Horizon Science, Ohio 29

Hebron 61, Tri-Township 35

Henryville 65, Austin 62

Heritage Hills 51, N. Posey 46

Homestead 50, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48

Indian Creek 63, Cloverdale 18

Indpls Ben Davis 64, Franklin Central 47

Indpls Brebeuf 58, Indpls Shortridge 28

Indpls Chatard 58, Heritage Christian 55

Indpls Lutheran 46, Cascade 35

Indpls Park Tudor 72, Parke Heritage 47

Indpls Perry Meridian 48, Whiteland 44

Indpls Tindley 100, Eminence 44

Jac-Cen-Del 67, Madison Shawe 36

Jeffersonville 53, Seymour 38

Jennings Co. 73, E. Central 43

Knightstown 51, Cambridge City 50

Kokomo 72, McCutcheon 38

Kouts 71, S. Central (Union Mills) 31

LaVille 48, Winamac 42

Lafayette Harrison 45, Lafayette Jeff 42

Lake Station 75, Wheeler 31

Lakeland Christian 55, Bluffton 43

Lebanon 56, Western Boone 49

Linton 71, Mitchell 34

Loogootee 61, Forest Park 56

Madison-Grant 61, Elwood 45

Marion 63, Richmond 61

Mishawaka 62, S. Bend Riley 57

Mishawaka Marian 64, Plymouth 44

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Pendleton Hts. 50

Muncie Central 55, Logansport 53

Munster 61, E. Chicago Central 51

N. Daviess 65, N. Central (Farmersburg) 41

N. Decatur 79, Edinburgh 50

N. Judson 65, Rochester 45

N. Newton 49, Highland 48

New Albany 44, Floyd Central 40

New Castle 50, Shelbyville 38

New Palestine 53, Greenfield 46

New Prairie 42, Bremen 41

Noblesville 45, Carmel 42

Northview 67, W. Vigo 45

Oak Hill 63, Mississinewa 39

Orleans 45, Dubois 42

Owen Valley 80, Brown Co. 37

Penn 78, Concord 47

Perry Central 42, Wood Memorial 30

Peru 69, Southwood 64, OT

Plainfield 66, Martinsville 43

Providence 56, Lanesville 26

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 73, Indpls Herron 29

Rensselaer 69, N. White 31

Rising Sun 66, Switzerland Co. 57

Rossville 61, Frontier 29

S. Bend Washington 79, S. Bend Clay 39

S. Dearborn 65, Madison 53

S. Decatur 62, Milan 46

S. Knox 41, Southridge 40

S. Putnam 38, Greencastle 37

S. Ripley 56, Hauser 43

S. Spencer 54, Washington 37

S. Vermillion 45, Edgewood 37

Seeger 64, N. Montgomery 50

Shakamak 46, N. Knox 43

Shenandoah 45, Tri 36

Sheridan 70, Clinton Central 36

Shoals 54, White River Valley 28

Silver Creek 47, N. Harrison 37

Southport 51, Bloomington South 50

Southwestern (Hanover) 69, New Washington 42

Speedway 68, Monrovia 65

Sullivan 71, N. Putnam 47

Taylor 59, Northwestern 51, OT

Tipton 57, Western 42

Traders Point Christian 66, N. Vermillion 34

Triton 63, Pioneer 31

Triton Central 54, Greensburg 51

Twin Lakes 50, Tri-County 42

University 73, Indpls Scecina 39

Valparaiso 46, Lowell 21

Vincennes Rivet 53, Washington Catholic 43

W. Lafayette 74, Crawfordsville 46

Wabash 77, Maconaquah 68

Waldron 46, Morristown 45

Wapahani 53, Lapel 32

Wes-Del 73, Union (Modoc) 15

Westville 51, Boone Grove 23

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 58, LaPorte LaLumiere 56

Winchester 64, Union City 32

Yorktown 49, Delta 39

Zionsville 43, Lawrence Central 39, OT

GIRLS SCORES

Bellmont 53, E. Noble 22

Blackford 53, Alexandria 44

Blue River 68, Cowan 40

Bluffton 42, Woodlan 34

Bremen 63, New Prairie 54

Calumet 51, Gary 21st Century 32

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 68, Ft. Wayne Concordia 41

Central Noble 65, Westview 30

Chesterton 38, Portage 35

Columbia City 82, Norwell 66

Connersville 51, Hagerstown 23

Corydon 55, Salem 21

Culver Academy 49, Argos 46

Danville 65, Southmont 18

Eastbrook 44, Frankton 43, OT

Eastside 50, Prairie Hts. 17

Elkhart 63, S. Bend Adams 33

Eminence 51, Indpls Tindley 42

Fairfield 59, Lakeland 33

Fishers 55, Noblesville 47

Franklin 59, Greenwood 28

Ft. Wayne North 55, Ft. Wayne South 32

Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 18

Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43

Glenn 50, S. Bend Riley 11

Greencastle 56, S. Putnam 39

Greenfield 52, New Palestine 28

Hamilton Southeastern 73, Avon 42

Heritage 51, Southern Wells 32

Heritage Christian 62, Indpls Chatard 55

Homestead 57, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21

Huntington North 54, New Haven 18

Indian Creek 62, Cloverdale 15

Indiana Math and Science Academy 50, Horizon Christian 18

Indpls Attucks 55, Christel House Manual 17

Indpls Ritter 95, Bethesda Christian 20

Jay Co. 62, Adams Central 44

Jimtown 52, S. Bend St. Joseph's 46

Kankakee Valley 53, Hobart 52

Knox 61, Oregon-Davis 48

LaVille 54, Winamac 27

Lake Central 61, Michigan City 27

Lebanon 49, Western Boone 33

Leo 37, DeKalb 31

Logansport 62, Muncie Central 42

Manchester 46, Whitko 30

McCutcheon 38, Kokomo 35

Merrillville 55, LaPorte 20

Mishawaka Marian 52, Penn 51

Morristown 62, Waldron 38

Munster 63, Lowell 35

NorthWood 45, Mishawaka 44

Northview 46, W. Vigo 25

Northwestern 75, Taylor 14

Shelbyville 76, New Castle 41

Speedway 52, Monrovia 45, OT

Sullivan 66, N. Putnam 23

Tippecanoe Valley 44, N. Miami 38

Tri-Central 66, Eastern (Greentown) 28

Tri-Township 46, Hebron 23

Tri-West 58, Frankfort 33

University 46, Muncie Burris 17

Valparaiso 59, Crown Point 27

W. Noble 50, Churubusco 42

Wawasee 52, Goshen 41

Westville 39, Boone Grove 34

Zionsville 43, Westfield 39

