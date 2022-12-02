Friday's Operation Basketball scores - December 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from across Indiana on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
BOYS SCORES
Beech Grove 74, Speedway 59
Bellmont 42, Whitko 23
Bethany Christian 79, Clinton Christian 16
Bloomfield 71, Shakamak 42
Bluffton 74, S. Adams 34
Borden 64, Lanesville 38
Brownsburg 63, Franklin Central 39
Brownstown 64, Seymour 52
Cambridge City 79, Indpls International 36
Carmel 62, Lawrence Central 34
Carroll (Flora) 82, Frontier 42
Cascade 46, Monrovia 37
Center Grove 49, Bloomington North 47
Christel House Manual 106, Victory College Prep 40
Clarksville 65, Switzerland Co. 46
Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 52
Columbia City 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46
Columbus East 66, Trinity Lutheran 36
Columbus North 85, Silver Creek 51
Connersville 54, Rushville 39
Corydon 54, N. Harrison 46
Covenant Christian 58, Covington 46
Cowan 84, Tri-Central 71
Daleville 50, Monroe Central 29
Delphi 62, Faith Christian 49
Dubois 54, Washington Catholic 9
Eastern (Greene) 68, Brown Co. 22
Eastern (Greentown) 51, Eastbrook 45
Eastern (Pekin) 55, W. Washington 39
Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 34
Evansville Central 44, Terre Haute North 30
Evansville Reitz 62, Vincennes 60
Fountain Central 72, Clinton Central 53
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 63, New Haven 61
Ft. Wayne North 56, DeKalb 46
Greensburg 54, Batesville 51
Homestead 56, Warsaw 39
Indian Creek 72, Owen Valley 39
Indpls Ben Davis 59, Indpls Pike 55
Indpls Cathedral 72, Indpls Brebeuf 46
Indpls Scecina 58, Indpls Park Tudor 55
Jay Co. 56, Woodlan 51
Jeffersonville 84, Evansville North 68
Jimtown 50, Concord 48
Kokomo 61, Peru 50
Lakeland 74, Fremont 56
Lakewood Park 49, Garrett 43
Lebanon 53, Crawfordsville 36
Leo 66, Heritage 39
Linton 65, Clay City 33
Loogootee 47, Wood Memorial 29
Maconaquah 86, N. Miami 38
Madison-Grant 94, Wes-Del 44
Martinsville 59, Greenwood 48
Memphis East, Tenn. 61, Indpls Attucks 56
Mishawaka Marian 78, S. Bend Riley 50
New Palestine 62, Eastern Hancock 53
Noblesville 55, Fishers 47
NorthWood 75, Triton 37
Northwestern 46, Western 42
Paoli 48, Henryville 37
Pendleton Hts. 49, Lapel 36
Penn 92, S. Bend Clay 58
Pike Central 70, Forest Park 66
Plainfield 53, Whiteland 50
Prairie Hts. 53, Fairfield 48
Princeton 56, Tell City 12
Randolph Southern 75, Union City 54
Rochester 52, Winamac 46
S. Bend St. Joseph's 84, S. Bend Adams 80
S. Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 44
S. Knox 42, N. Knox 13
Scottsburg 72, Charlestown 25
Sullivan 75, Northview 53
Tecumseh 87, Ev. Day 79
Tippecanoe Valley 69, Knox 50
Tipton 83, Frankfort 63
Tri 41, Blue River 36
W. Vigo 62, Greencastle 45
Wabash 68, Delta 62
Westview 80, Churubusco 51
Yorktown 55, Muncie Burris 43
Zionsville 43, Westfield 40, OT
Banks of Wabash Tournament
First Round
S. Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 33
Cass County Tournament
Third Place
Caston 52, Pioneer 36
Lafayette Tournament
Semifinal
Benton Central 57, Rensselaer 55, OT
Lafayette Harrison 60, W. Lafayette 53, OT
GIRLS SCORES
Alexandria 35, Frankton 29
Bedford N. Lawrence 73, Gibson Southern 43
Brownsburg 69, Franklin Central 28
Cambridge City 63, Union (Modoc) 40
Cannelton 40, Crothersville 29
Central Noble 44, Angola 30
Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 32
Danville 75, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 39
Eastbrook 60, Mississinewa 42
Faith Christian 69, Delphi 65
Franklin 76, Decatur Central 47
Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 15
Ft. Wayne Snider 60, Ft. Wayne South 14
Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Concordia 59
Greencastle 51, W. Vigo 38
Greenwood 43, Martinsville 20
Homestead 60, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55
Indian Creek 76, Owen Valley 47
Indiana Deaf 66, Indpls Riverside 17
Indpls Herron 52, Christel House Manual 22
Lawrenceburg 53, Richmond 22
Lebanon 54, Crawfordsville 21
Madison Shawe 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 61
Mooresville 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 24
N. Putnam 54, S. Putnam 44
NorthWood 45, Concord 31
Norwell 52, Huntington North 34
Oak Hill 51, Elwood 11
Southport 67, Bloomington North 57
Sullivan 58, Northview 42
Tell City 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23
Warren Central 79, Carmel 64
Warsaw 60, Indpls Ben Davis 50
Washington Twp. 69, Boone Grove 18
Western Boone 76, Tri-West 75, 3OT
Whiteland 53, Plainfield 38