HS Basketball

Friday's Operation Basketball scores - December 2, 2022

High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from across Indiana on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

BOYS SCORES

Beech Grove 74, Speedway 59

Bellmont 42, Whitko 23

Bethany Christian 79, Clinton Christian 16

Bloomfield 71, Shakamak 42

Bluffton 74, S. Adams 34

Borden 64, Lanesville 38

Brownsburg 63, Franklin Central 39

Brownstown 64, Seymour 52

Cambridge City 79, Indpls International 36

Carmel 62, Lawrence Central 34

Carroll (Flora) 82, Frontier 42

Cascade 46, Monrovia 37

Center Grove 49, Bloomington North 47

Christel House Manual 106, Victory College Prep 40

Clarksville 65, Switzerland Co. 46

Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 52

Columbia City 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46

Columbus East 66, Trinity Lutheran 36

Columbus North 85, Silver Creek 51

Connersville 54, Rushville 39

Corydon 54, N. Harrison 46

Covenant Christian 58, Covington 46

Cowan 84, Tri-Central 71

Daleville 50, Monroe Central 29

Delphi 62, Faith Christian 49

Dubois 54, Washington Catholic 9

Eastern (Greene) 68, Brown Co. 22

Eastern (Greentown) 51, Eastbrook 45

Eastern (Pekin) 55, W. Washington 39

Edinburgh 58, Oldenburg 34

Evansville Central 44, Terre Haute North 30

Evansville Reitz 62, Vincennes 60

Fountain Central 72, Clinton Central 53

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 63, New Haven 61

Ft. Wayne North 56, DeKalb 46

Greensburg 54, Batesville 51

Homestead 56, Warsaw 39

Indian Creek 72, Owen Valley 39

Indpls Ben Davis 59, Indpls Pike 55

Indpls Cathedral 72, Indpls Brebeuf 46

Indpls Scecina 58, Indpls Park Tudor 55

Jay Co. 56, Woodlan 51

Jeffersonville 84, Evansville North 68

Jimtown 50, Concord 48

Kokomo 61, Peru 50

Lakeland 74, Fremont 56

Lakewood Park 49, Garrett 43

Lebanon 53, Crawfordsville 36

Leo 66, Heritage 39

Linton 65, Clay City 33

Loogootee 47, Wood Memorial 29

Maconaquah 86, N. Miami 38

Madison-Grant 94, Wes-Del 44

Martinsville 59, Greenwood 48

Memphis East, Tenn. 61, Indpls Attucks 56

Mishawaka Marian 78, S. Bend Riley 50

New Palestine 62, Eastern Hancock 53

Noblesville 55, Fishers 47

NorthWood 75, Triton 37

Northwestern 46, Western 42

Paoli 48, Henryville 37

Pendleton Hts. 49, Lapel 36

Penn 92, S. Bend Clay 58

Pike Central 70, Forest Park 66

Plainfield 53, Whiteland 50

Prairie Hts. 53, Fairfield 48

Princeton 56, Tell City 12

Randolph Southern 75, Union City 54

Rochester 52, Winamac 46

S. Bend St. Joseph's 84, S. Bend Adams 80

S. Dearborn 55, Jac-Cen-Del 44

S. Knox 42, N. Knox 13

Scottsburg 72, Charlestown 25

Sullivan 75, Northview 53

Tecumseh 87, Ev. Day 79

Tippecanoe Valley 69, Knox 50

Tipton 83, Frankfort 63

Tri 41, Blue River 36

W. Vigo 62, Greencastle 45

Wabash 68, Delta 62

Westview 80, Churubusco 51

Yorktown 55, Muncie Burris 43

Zionsville 43, Westfield 40, OT

Banks of Wabash Tournament

First Round

S. Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 33

Cass County Tournament

Third Place

Caston 52, Pioneer 36

Lafayette Tournament

Semifinal

Benton Central 57, Rensselaer 55, OT

Lafayette Harrison 60, W. Lafayette 53, OT

GIRLS SCORES

Alexandria 35, Frankton 29

Bedford N. Lawrence 73, Gibson Southern 43

Brownsburg 69, Franklin Central 28

Cambridge City 63, Union (Modoc) 40

Cannelton 40, Crothersville 29

Central Noble 44, Angola 30

Clinton Prairie 54, Sheridan 32

Danville 75, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 39

Eastbrook 60, Mississinewa 42

Faith Christian 69, Delphi 65

Franklin 76, Decatur Central 47

Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 15

Ft. Wayne Snider 60, Ft. Wayne South 14

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne Concordia 59

Greencastle 51, W. Vigo 38

Greenwood 43, Martinsville 20

Homestead 60, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 55

Indian Creek 76, Owen Valley 47

Indiana Deaf 66, Indpls Riverside 17

Indpls Herron 52, Christel House Manual 22

Lawrenceburg 53, Richmond 22

Lebanon 54, Crawfordsville 21

Madison Shawe 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 61

Mooresville 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 24

N. Putnam 54, S. Putnam 44

NorthWood 45, Concord 31

Norwell 52, Huntington North 34

Oak Hill 51, Elwood 11

Southport 67, Bloomington North 57

Sullivan 58, Northview 42

Tell City 60, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23

Warren Central 79, Carmel 64

Warsaw 60, Indpls Ben Davis 50

Washington Twp. 69, Boone Grove 18

Western Boone 76, Tri-West 75, 3OT

Whiteland 53, Plainfield 38

