Frankton girls seek redemption in 2A state title game

The Lady Eagles made their first-ever trip to the championship game in 2020, but suffered a historic loss.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Frankton girls basketball team takes the court Saturday morning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, attempting to win the Class 2A state championship.

It's been a journey to get back downtown, but the Lady Eagles are ready.

Redemption is on the mind of the Eagles as they get ready to play for the state title.

"Ever since 2020 I've wanted to come bac, but even since junior high, we've been saying we'd win a state championship, so it's been a really long time coming," said senior guard Bailee Webb.

Two years ago, Frankton made it to the championship game for the first time in school history, but the trip to Indianapolis ended with disappointment and a historic 42-point loss.

"I remember just being a sophomore, young... whole senior class was young. It was more of a learning experience," said senior point guard Cagney Utterback.

"I was very nervous my sophomore year. Being point guard is a lot of pressure," said senior Lauryn Bates. "This whole tournament I've been playing without regret and I think that's why we've gotten so far. I think we've all been doing that."

With that mindset and with the team's four seniors leading the way, the Eagles are right back where they want to be.

This week, they practiced at Hinkle Fieldhouse to get a feel for the bright lights and big stage again. They say they're feeling better prepared this time around to finish that unfinished business.

"We're just a different team now. Not the same team as 2020," Webb said.

"The feeling is more than my sophomore year. It's like we're not done yet," Utterback said. "(We) feel like we have more to do."

"If it happens, there will be a wave of relief to know my senior class led any state champion Frankton has ever had," Bates said.

"I think it would mean a lot, seeing it on the gym, 'State 2022.' Would be awesome," said senior forward Shea Simon.

The Lady Eagles face Forest Park out of Dubois County at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Girls basketball state championship schedule

Class A: Tecumseh vs. Lafayette Central Catholic - 10:30 a.m.

Class 2A: Forest Park vs. Frankton - Approx. 12:45 p.m.

Class 3A: Silver Creek vs. South Bend Washington - 6 p.m.