HS Basketball

Forest Park slips past Lapel to win girls 2A state basketball championship

It was the second consecutive state title for Forest Park.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Lapel's quest for the the school's first girls state basketball championship fell just short Saturday.

Forest Park (26-3) claimed their second consecutive Class 2A title with a 38-37 win over the Bulldogs (22-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Forest Park's Amber Tretter received the Roy Mental Attitude Award 

In the other game in the early session, Lanesville beat Bethany Christian, 60-41, for the Class 1A championship. It is the team's first state title.

The Roy Mental Attitude Award went to Linzie Wernert.

