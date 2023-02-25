Forest Park slips past Lapel to win girls 2A state basketball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Lapel's quest for the the school's first girls state basketball championship fell just short Saturday.
Forest Park (26-3) claimed their second consecutive Class 2A title with a 38-37 win over the Bulldogs (22-8) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Forest Park's Amber Tretter received the Roy Mental Attitude Award
In the other game in the early session, Lanesville beat Bethany Christian, 60-41, for the Class 1A championship. It is the team's first state title.
The Roy Mental Attitude Award went to Linzie Wernert.