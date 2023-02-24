Lapel, Fishers girls seek first state basketball titles

Four championship games are set for Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's finally here, the 48th annual girls basketball state finals on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In Class 4A, the Fishers Tigers are going for their first-ever girls state title.

They've been on a roll, winning 20 in a row as the take on Bedford North Lawrence this weekend.

"It's amazing, and you know, we've had a lot of firsts this year," said head coach Lauren Votaw. "We've actually won the first regional title and then, obviously, semi-state, school record for wins and it's something that, like I said, it goes back to this whole idea of trying to build a program and just the fact that our youth players are following us on this journey and hopefully it's something that they see and that they aspire to do someday.

In Class 2A, the Lapel Bulldogs will play for a championship. They were in the Final Four back in 2007, but have never won a girls state title. Now they try to get it done on Satuday.

"It's been a long time since we've even won a sectional," said Lapel coach Zach Newby. "So for us to get over that hump was a great thing, and our community is always behind us, even if we're not winning, even if you lose in sectional, they're still there. They still believe in you, and that's the great part about Lapel is we always have people we can count on. So for them to be able to be a part of it and have our back is just such an awesome thing."

Lapel takes on Forest Park.

It should be a great weekend of basketball as March Madness begins in February.

Saturday's schedule:

Session 1 (Public gates open at 9:30 a.m.)

Class 1A

Bethany Christian (24-3) vs. Lanesville (27-2) 10:30 a.m.

Class 2A

Lapel (22-7) vs. Forest Park (25-3) Approx. 12:45 p.m.

Session 2 (Public gates open at 5 p.m.)

Class 3A

Fairfield (27-2) vs. Corydon Central (27-2) 6 p.m.