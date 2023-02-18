Eastern Hancock's Spaulding brothers look, think alike on the basketball court

In this high school gym, you may feel like you're seeing double.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Ind. — It was Senior Night at Eastern Hancock Friday.

And for some in the Royals family, an extra special Senior Night.

If you watch closely, you might feel like you're seeing double. That's because you are.

Silas and Jacob, the Spaulding boys, are identical twins.

"Well, our hair is kind of different and (Silas) also has a mole, like, on his nose," Jacob said.

Silas is seven minutes older than his brother.

"My mom and dad, they're like married but they always say me and Silas are like husband and wife, an old married couple that argues," said Jacob.

"All the time," added Silas.

Not only do they look alike, they think alike. Especially on the basketball court.

"I would describe it as knowing, someone knows what you're thinking without you having to say anything," Silas said. "Like on defense, I don't have to talk to him, I know what he's gonna do. He knows what I'm gonna do. Like, if we're on a defense and we're supposed to switch, we communicate with other teammates but we just switch and don't even say a word to each other."

The brothers have bonded over basketball since they were little. Family pictures tell the story of a journey that has led to 1,000 career high school points for each player.

"Like, if one of us would have got it and the other one didn't, I think that would have been tough on one of us, obviously," Silas said. "But I love how we both got it and I love how our other teammates, like, they may not have 1,000 but they scored many points that we needed.

Basketball is a family affair for the Spaulding family. Mom never misses a game. And dad, he's been their coach forever.

"Actually, we, me and my boys sat in the office last night, kind of reminiscing and getting a little sad that it's coming to an end, so it's obviously bittersweet," said dad Aaron Spaulding.