Ben Davis seeks to finish season with unblemished record, state championship

State finals games begin at 10:30 Saturday morning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The boys basketball season culminates Saturday with four state championship games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The big game is in Class 4A with top-ranked Ben Davis taking on Kokomo.

The Giants are trying to become the first team in history to win 33 consecutive games in a season and win the state title.

"Right there on the cusp, man," said Ben Davis head coach Don Carlisle. "It really wasn't my goal. I think it's a great thing, it's a neat thing for Indiana basketball history and myself being a part of some good teams and being able to play, we were able to break the record my teams had in '95 and '96."

In 3A, we're going to watch Guerin Catholic try to come up with their third state basketball title. They take on NorthWood. It should be a great matchup.

"You know, it's fun walking into the gym every day and seeing those 2012, 2015 years up on the wall," said Guerin Catholic head coach Matt Labus. "For these guys to have the opportunity to add to that and to be able to come back to the gym whenever they want and see their team on the wall, you know, and the memories they are going to create this week, on top of the ones they've already created this whole time, it's life changing."

In 1A, the Lutheran Saints are trying to win a state basketball title to go with the football state championship they won in the fall. They have six players on the basketball team that have already won a title in football.

"They come with a mental toughness and experience being under the big lights and performing," head coach Remus Woods said. "It just really helps us all the way around, just as a program, because winners win, and you know, as much as you can be around winners is the best thing you ever could be, so I feel like that helps a lot."

It is on at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. All the fun begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday schedule

Southwood (15-12) vs. Indianapolis Lutheran (19-7) 10:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (26-3) vs. Linton-Stockton (29-1) Approx. 12:45 p.m.

NorthWood (27-2) vs. Guerin Catholic (20-8) 6 p.m.