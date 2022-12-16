Ben Davis coach says team built to make deep playoff run

The top-ranked Giants face tests against Warren Central and Brownsburg this weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — Operation Basketball is heating up for the holidays.

13Sports caught up with Don Carlisle, head coach of top-ranked Ben Davis, and asked about the Giants' lofty ranking at this early point in the season.

“It is an honor, I appreciate it,” Carlisle said. “We’ve worked really hard to get to this space. Five years in the making for us. In 2019, we were state runners-up. We always wanted to get back to a spot where we contended for a state championship. Like you said, it’s early on in the season, but it’s a great honor for us and the program.”

The Giants beat No. 1 Cathedral last week, a win Carlisle attributed to playing hard.

“I think that’s what the calling card for this team, this program should be, and these guys embody it," he said.

The coach said this year’s squad is a talented group.

“We’re pretty deep,” said Carlisle. “We’re pretty good in each spot, and we’ve got guys coming off the bench to give those guys a break, so I think this will be a good team that you guys should watch out for to make a deep run into the playoffs.”

The Giants have two big matchups coming up, Warren Central on Friday and then Brownsburg Saturday.