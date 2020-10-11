86-year-old Blackford HS basketball coach stepping down over COVID concerns

During his three years, Jerry Hoover had a 52-20 winning record.

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — After three years with the Blackford Bruins Boys Basketball program, 86-year-old Jerry Hoover is stepping down. Hoover cited concerns about COVID and how it could impact his family as his main reason, according to the school's athletic page.

“I have enjoyed coaching at Blackford and appreciate everything that (admin) and the community has done to make my time there productive,” Hoover said in the release.

During his three years, Hoover had a 52-20 (70 percent) winning record, which is the best winning percentage for any coach in Bruins history. Blackford was one of the worst teams in the state before he started with just one win over a three-year span.