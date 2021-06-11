Guerin Catholic one win away from first state softball championship

The Golden Eagles are 25-2 and face Boonville Friday night for the title.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Guerin Catholic Golden Eagles are going after their first state championship in softball.

"It means so much to me, just from being here from the beginning of the school and for these girls out here that just work so hard," said coach Jeff Buckner.

Buckner said after the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team - much of which stayed the same for this season - made it a goal to reach the title game.

"They've worked so hard and I'm so happy to see them (here)," he said.

The Golden Eagles are 25-2 heading into Friday night's championship game, bolstered by a 18 shutouts by their 1-2 punch in the pitcher's circle of senior Alicia Flores and junior Izzy Kemp.

"For some reason, we've been blessed with two outstanding pitchers," Buckner said. "It's so fun to watch those guys."

Guerin Catholic meets Boonville for the championship at Center Grove.

"They are a powerhouse, a traditional powerhouse from the south and we're going to have our work cut out for us, for sure," Buckner said.